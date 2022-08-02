The Hundred 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the inaugural season last year, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is all set for the second edition of The Hundred, starting on August 3, Wednesday. The grand finale of the competition is scheduled for September 3, Saturday.

The Southern Braves will enter this edition as defending champions, having defeated Birmingham Pheonix in the grand finale last season. This edition starts with Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire in the first game.

A total of eight teams will participate in the event. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Brave are the participating sides.

The top three sides at the end of the league phase will advance to the knockouts, with the second and third sides taking part in the eliminator. The winner of the eliminator and the top-ranked side will compete in the summit clash.

The Hundred 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 3, Wednesday

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM

August 4, Thursday

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August ­5, Friday

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM

August 6, Saturday

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, 7:00 PM

August 7, Sunday

Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, 6:30 PM

August 8, Monday

London Spirit v Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM

August 9, Tuesday

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM

August 10, Wednesday

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM

August 11, Thursday

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

August 12, Friday

Southern Brave v London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August 13, Saturday

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, 7:00 PM

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, 10:30 PM

August 14, Sunday

Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, 7:00 PM

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, 10:30 PM

August 15, Monday

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM

August 16, Tuesday

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 17, Wednesday

Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 18, Thursday

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 19, Friday

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM

August 20, Saturday

Trent Rockets v London Spirit, 11:30 PM

August 21, Sunday

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 22, Monday

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM

August 23, Tuesday

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

August 24, Wednesday

London Spirit v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 25, Thursday

Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, 11:30 PM

August 26, Friday

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM

August 27, Saturday

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 28, Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 29, Monday

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM

August 30, Tuesday

London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

August 31, Wednesday

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, 7:30 PM

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, 11:00 PM

September 2, Friday

Eliminator, 11:00 PM

September 3, Saturday

Final, 11:00 PM

The Hundred 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code App and Website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

The Hundred 2022: Squads

Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley.

London Spirit

Eoin Morgan looks on during the The Hundred Draft

Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese

Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer during the 'The Hundred' Launch

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan

Trent Rockets

Southern Brave Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred: The Eliminator

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Welsh Fire

Northern Superchargers Men v Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw

