The Hundred 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the inaugural season last year, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is all set for the second edition of The Hundred, starting on August 3, Wednesday. The grand finale of the competition is scheduled for September 3, Saturday.
The Southern Braves will enter this edition as defending champions, having defeated Birmingham Pheonix in the grand finale last season. This edition starts with Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire in the first game.
A total of eight teams will participate in the event. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Brave are the participating sides.
The top three sides at the end of the league phase will advance to the knockouts, with the second and third sides taking part in the eliminator. The winner of the eliminator and the top-ranked side will compete in the summit clash.
The Hundred 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
August 3, Wednesday
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM
August 4, Thursday
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, 11:00 PM
August 5, Friday
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM
August 6, Saturday
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, 7:00 PM
August 7, Sunday
Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, 6:30 PM
August 8, Monday
London Spirit v Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM
August 9, Tuesday
Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM
August 10, Wednesday
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM
August 11, Thursday
Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM
August 12, Friday
Southern Brave v London Spirit, 11:00 PM
August 13, Saturday
Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, 7:00 PM
Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, 10:30 PM
August 14, Sunday
Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, 7:00 PM
Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, 10:30 PM
August 15, Monday
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM
August 16, Tuesday
Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM
August 17, Wednesday
Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM
August 18, Thursday
Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM
August 19, Friday
Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM
August 20, Saturday
Trent Rockets v London Spirit, 11:30 PM
August 21, Sunday
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM
August 22, Monday
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM
August 23, Tuesday
Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM
August 24, Wednesday
London Spirit v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM
August 25, Thursday
Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, 11:30 PM
August 26, Friday
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM
August 27, Saturday
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM
August 28, Sunday
Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM
August 29, Monday
Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM
August 30, Tuesday
London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM
August 31, Wednesday
Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, 7:30 PM
Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, 11:00 PM
September 2, Friday
Eliminator, 11:00 PM
September 3, Saturday
Final, 11:00 PM
The Hundred 2022: Live Streaming Details
The Fan Code App and Website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.
The Hundred 2022: Squads
Birmingham Phoenix
Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley.
London Spirit
Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner
Northern Superchargers
Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese
Oval Invincibles
Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan
Trent Rockets
Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Welsh Fire
Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw