The Hundred Men's 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Hundred is all set for the inaugural edition after it got postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. England and Wales Cricket Board’s brand-new 100-ball tournament will have eight teams from major cities across England and Wales.

The prize money of £600K will be equally distributed among the Men’s and Women’s winning teams. Both champion teams will get £150K each, with the remaining £300K reserved for the runners-up teams and other awards.

The eight teams participating in the first season of The Hundred are Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Original and London Spirit. Eight different venues will host the tournament from July 22 to August 21, with Lord’s to host the grand finale of The Hundred.

The Hundred Men's 2021: Full schedule & timing timings (All times in IST)

July 22, Thursday

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM IST

July 23, Friday

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM IST

July 24, Saturday

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge - 7:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST

July 25, Sunday

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's - 7:00 PM IST

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford - 10:30 PM IST

July 26, Monday

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge - 11:00 PM IST

July 27, Tuesday

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST

July 28, Wednesday

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST

July 29, Thursday

London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

July 30, Friday

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST

July 31, Saturday

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens - 7:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST

August 1, Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston - 7:00 PM IST

London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's - 10:30 PM IST

August 2, Monday

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval - 11:00 PM IST

August 3, Tuesday

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

August 4, Wednesday

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston - 11:30 PM IST

August 5, Thursday

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:30 PM IST

August 6, Friday

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens - 11:30 PM IST

August 7, Saturday

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST

August 8, Sunday

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST

August 9, Monday

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston - 11:00 PM IST

August 10, Tuesday

Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST

August 11, Wednesday

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST

August 12, Thursday

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley - 11:30 PM IST

August 13, Friday

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST

August 14, Saturday

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST

August 15, Sunday

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST

August 16, Monday

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST

August 17, Tuesday

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley - 11:00 PM IST

August 18, Wednesday

Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST

August 20, Thursday

TBC vs TBC - 11:00 PM IST

August 21, Friday

The Hundred 2021 Finals (both men's and women's), Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

The Hundred Men's 2021: Live-Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches of The Hundred Men's on their platform. Fans can buy league pass and watch the matches.

The Hundred Men's 2021: Squads

Trent Rockets

Joe Root (c), Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matthew Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox (wk), Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Wahab Riaz, Machant de Lange.

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes (c), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine.

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (c), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington.

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer (c), Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies (c), Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme.

Welsh Fire

Ollie Pope (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Leus du Plooy.

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen.

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington (wk), Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen.

Edited by Bhargav