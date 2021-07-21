The Hundred Men's 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Hundred is all set for the inaugural edition after it got postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. England and Wales Cricket Board’s brand-new 100-ball tournament will have eight teams from major cities across England and Wales.
The prize money of £600K will be equally distributed among the Men’s and Women’s winning teams. Both champion teams will get £150K each, with the remaining £300K reserved for the runners-up teams and other awards.
The eight teams participating in the first season of The Hundred are Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Original and London Spirit. Eight different venues will host the tournament from July 22 to August 21, with Lord’s to host the grand finale of The Hundred.
The Hundred Men's 2021: Full schedule & timing timings (All times in IST)
July 22, Thursday
Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM IST
July 23, Friday
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM IST
July 24, Saturday
Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge - 7:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST
July 25, Sunday
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's - 7:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford - 10:30 PM IST
July 26, Monday
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge - 11:00 PM IST
July 27, Tuesday
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST
July 28, Wednesday
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST
July 29, Thursday
London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
July 30, Friday
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST
July 31, Saturday
Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens - 7:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST
August 1, Sunday
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston - 7:00 PM IST
London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's - 10:30 PM IST
August 2, Monday
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval - 11:00 PM IST
August 3, Tuesday
London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
August 4, Wednesday
Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston - 11:30 PM IST
August 5, Thursday
Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:30 PM IST
August 6, Friday
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens - 11:30 PM IST
August 7, Saturday
Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST
August 8, Sunday
Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST
August 9, Monday
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston - 11:00 PM IST
August 10, Tuesday
Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST
August 11, Wednesday
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST
August 12, Thursday
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley - 11:30 PM IST
August 13, Friday
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST
August 14, Saturday
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST
August 15, Sunday
Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST
August 16, Monday
Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST
August 17, Tuesday
Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley - 11:00 PM IST
August 18, Wednesday
Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST
August 20, Thursday
TBC vs TBC - 11:00 PM IST
August 21, Friday
The Hundred 2021 Finals (both men's and women's), Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
The Hundred Men's 2021: Live-Streaming Details
Fancode will stream all matches of The Hundred Men's on their platform. Fans can buy league pass and watch the matches.
The Hundred Men's 2021: Squads
Trent Rockets
Joe Root (c), Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matthew Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox (wk), Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Wahab Riaz, Machant de Lange.
Northern Superchargers
Ben Stokes (c), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine.
Birmingham Phoenix
Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (c), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington.
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer (c), Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies (c), Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme.
Welsh Fire
Ollie Pope (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Leus du Plooy.
Oval Invincibles
Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox.
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen.
London Spirit
Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington (wk), Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen.