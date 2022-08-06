The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Nathan Ellis lead the charts – Updated after Match 3

Northern Superchargers defeated Manchester Originals by four wickets on Friday and moved to the second spot in the points table of the ongoing edition of the men's The Hundred.

Adam Lyth scored 50 runs off 31 balls as the Superchargers got over the finishing line with six balls to spare. Jos Buttler scored 59 off 41 balls for the Originals, but his effort went in vain.

Matt Parkinson was also excellent as he picked up one wicket and conceded runs at run-a-ball. David Willey gave the Superchargers an early breakthrough after he got rid of the dangerous Phil Salt, who was capable of doing quite a bit of damage.

The Hundred 2022 - Most runs list

James Vince of Southern Brave is currently the leading run-scorer in the Men's Hundred 2022. His unbeaten 71 runs remain the highest individual score in the tournament. The Brave are also the current table-toppers after beating the Welsh Fire in their previous game.

Jos Buttler scored a half-century to make sure that he moved up to second with 59 runs at a decent strike rate of 143.90. Adam Lyth, Eoin Morgan, and Wayne Madsen are third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the list.

The Hundred 2022 - Most wickets list

Nathan Ellis is currently the leading wicket-taker after he picked up three wickets for the London Spirit in their opening match. Southern Brave's Chris Jordan, who is also England men's leading T20I wicket-taker, has two wickets to his name.

Right-arm fast bowler Craig Overton of the Brave and left-armer David Willey of the Superchargers are third and fourth in the list respectively.

