The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Eliminator: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Southern Brave and Trent Rockets are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the Men’s Hundred on Friday, August 20, at Kennington Oval in London.

The Brave started the tournament with losses in their first two matches. Since then, however, the James Vince-led team is yet to face defeat. In their previous game, they beat the Oval Invincibles by six wickets after all-round performances from the bowlers and batters.

The Brave even went atop the points table, but Birmingham Phoenix won their last game and pushed them down to second.

The Rockets, on the other hand, began the Hundred on a resounding note. They won their first three games and looked in ominous form. But losses thereafter pushed them back. In their last league game against Manchester Originals, they won by seven wickets and qualified for the Eliminator with 10 points. Had the Rockets lost the match at Trent Bridge, the Invincibles would have gone through.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 20, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

Clouds will be hovering over the venue in London, but the chances of rain are minimal as of now. The temperature will mostly be around the 21 degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the low-60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval has been a belter for batting in the Men’s Hundred. The average first innings score of 151 shows that a fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave

Quinton de Kock has been exceptional for the Brave in the tournament. The southpaw is their leading run-scorer with 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 178.30. Davies and Vince have lent him support. Jake Lintott has picked up 10 wickets while Briggs and Jordan have got seven wickets each.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Trent Rockets

Dawid Malan is the leading run-scorer for the Rockets with 200 runs at an average of 28.57 and a strike rate of 121.95. Samit Patel, D’Arcy Short, and Alex Hales have done their bit with the bat in hand. Rashid Khan is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at a decent economy rate of 1.32.

Predicted XI: D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Moores (w), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook

Match Prediction

The last time the two teams met in the Hundred, it was the Rockets, who won by nine wickets. The Brave have gained momentum since then. In the crunch game, the chasing team should be able to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

