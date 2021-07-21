The Hundred Men's Competition 2021: Match 1, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals will raise the curtains of The Hundred Men's Competition 2021. The opening fixture is set to take place on July 22 at Kennington Oval, London.

In the build-up to a novel and exciting format of cricket, the tournament could not have asked for a better match-up for its season opener. The two teams, at least on paper, match each other in every department. Both forces boast several quality, world-class players in their ranks.

The Oval Invincibles have picked England's star players Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran and Jason Roy to fill their squad. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, Tabraiz Shamsi and Colin Ingram round out the overseas contingent for the outfit. Shamsi has been drafted into the side in place of Sandeep Lamichhane.

No.1 ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Sandeep Lamichhane at Oval Invincibles after the Nepal legspinner was ruled out of #TheHundred due to visa issues. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 21, 2021

The Manchester Originals are bolstered by the presence of their skipper Jos Buttler, as well as Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson and Sam Hain, among others.

While the Oval Invincibles might seem to be batting heavy, the Manchester Originals have a potent bowling attack to negate that. In short, expect plenty of fireworks from both sides in this opening fixture!

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, The Hundred 2021

Date: July 22, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

There is good news for fans as crystal clear skies are predicted on the day of the clash. The temperature is expected to hover between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. A full course of the game without any unwanted interruption should be possible.

Pitch Report

The Kennington Oval has generally been a batting-friendly ground with short boundaries in place. But bowlers and especially spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the game progresses. Anything around 160-170 should be a decent total for the team batting first. Teams that win the toss should ideally choose to bat here.

Predicted Playing XI

Oval Invincibles

Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Nathan Sowter.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Steve Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Overton, Carlos Brathwaite, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Prediction

With a much more balanced-looking side, the Oval Invincibles are likely to win this match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

8⃣ teams across the UK

💯 ball game

💥 Cricket like you've never seen before#TheHundred is coming to the BBC.#bbccricket — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra