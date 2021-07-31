The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 12: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Welsh Fire are set to face Manchester Originals in Match No.12 of The Hundred 2021 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Fire have had an impressive run in The Hundred so far, having won both their games. Skipper Jonny Bairstow has led from the front with the bat, having scored back-to-back fifties. They come into this game on the back of a win against Southern Brave.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals lost their opening game in The Hundred to Oval Invincibles. However, they bounced back with a win over Birmingham Phoenix. Their last game against the Northern Superchargers was eventually abandoned, leaving them with three points from three matches.

Both sides have suffered big blows as their captains thus far in Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire) and Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) now depart for England Test duty. It will be interesting to see how the two sides make up for them and carry on.

The Fire will look to extend their winning run while Manchester Originals will look for a victory to get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, The Hundred 2021

Date: July 31, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Weather Report

The forecast is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of patchy rain during the game. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. While there is a rain threat, we can still expect to get in a full game.

Pitch Report

Sophia Gardens has hosted just one game in the men’s competition of The Hundred so far. The Fire scored 165 runs batting first and Southern Brave came close to the target, ending with 147. The short boundaries and quick outfield will favor the batsmen and we could see plenty of runs being scored once again.

Predicted Playing XI

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire will now miss the services of Jonny Bairstow, who has been in tremendous form. However, Tom Banton (34) and Ben Duckett (53) also batted well in their previous game. Either Leus Du Plooy or David Llyod is likely to replace Bairstow.

The responsibility to perform will double on all-rounder James Neesham, who has fared well so far. In Bairstow's absence, the top order will have an added responsibility to provide Welsh Fire with a good start.

Predicted XI: Leus Du Plooy/David Lloyd, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ian Cockbain, Matt Critchley, Josh Cobb, Quis Ahmed, Jake Ball, David Payne.

Manchester Originals

Carlos Brathwaite is likely to captain the side in the absence of Jos Buttler. Their bowling came together against Birmingham Phoenix as they bowled the Phoenix out for 87 in that game. Matt Parkinson (4), Calvin Harrison (2) and Carlos Brathwaite (2), were all amongst wickets.

Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro and Carlos Brathwaite will lead the batting. While Manchester will miss Jos Buttler, they will be aided by the return of Lockie Ferguson, who is set to make his maiden appearance in The Hundred.

Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Hartley, Fred Klassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Prediction

Welsh Fire are unbeaten so far. However, the absence of Bairstow, who has done the bulk of the scoring, significantly weakens their batting. Ben Duckett, Tom Banton and James Neesham will have to fire.

Manchester Originals have done well with the ball and the addition of Lockie Ferguson further boosts their unit. With the loss of Bairstow, Manchester Originals will look to take advantage of a depleted Welsh Fire top order and thus hold a slight edge going into this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava