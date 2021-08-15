The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 29: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals meet in the 29th match of The Hundred 2021 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Trent Rockets are placed third with four wins from seven games in The Hundred so far. They lost their last outing against Birmingham Phoenix. Chasing 167, they folded up at 150/9, falling short at the end by 16 runs. The Rockets have crashed to three defeats in their last four games and seem to have fallen off track. However, they are still in a good position to finish in the top four.

Manchester Originals have won just two games and with two washouts, they have six points. Placed sixth in the table, their chances of a top-four finish look grim. They are also coming off a big loss to the Northern Superchargers. The Superchargers amassed a massive total of 200 and the Originals could only manage to score 131 runs in reply.

This game holds a lot of importance to both sides. Trent Rockets will want to win this game and strengthen their position in the top four with ten points. On the other hand, Manchester Originals will have to win this game by a big margin even if they want to stand an outside chance of making it to the next stage.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 15, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather Report

Nottingham is predicted to have cloud cover throughout the course of the game. There are no predictions of rain though. Temperatures will vary between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue was a high-scoring affair. Birmingham Phoenix put up 166 runs while Trent Rockets managed to get to 150 in reply. However, the conditions might favor the fast bowlers early on. A total of around 150 or more would be ideal for this wicket.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets will have a huge concern coming into this game as their top order failed to fire yet again in the last match. The trio of D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan will have to fire at any cost. The middle-order looks to be in decent touch. Most of their bowlers were among the wickets last time out. However, they were expensive and will have to get better.

Predicted XI: Lewis Gregory (c), D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals had a game to forget last time out. Lockie Ferguson and Steven Finn were amongst the wickets. However, they were all way too expensive, conceding 200 runs in 20 overs. A good-looking top order in Phil Salt, Joe Clarke and Colin Munro also failed under pressure. The likes of Salt, Ferguson, Carlos Brathwaite, Parkinson and Munro, among others, will have to take on more responsibility this time.

Predicted XI: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Hartley, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson.

Match Prediction

Manchester Originals have struggled throughout the tournament. Their bowling has looked out of shape while their batsmen haven’t done particularly well either. Trent Rockets have won two out of three games playing at home. They will look to finish the group stage with a win and carry some momentum into the playoffs.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

