The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 3: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets will take on Southern Brave in the third match of the ongoing The Hundred Men's 2021 tournament at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday.

Trent Rockets have one of the most exciting squads in the competition, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Dawid Malan, Joe Root and Rashid Khan. Add to that the experience of Luke Wright and Samit Patel, the Rockets have a well-rounded unit with an envious top order.

Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel and Ben Cox will take up finishing duties. Rashid Khan will be the spearhead of the Rockets bowling attack and will be well supported by Marchant de Lange, Samit Patel and Sam Cook. The Rockets have loads of bowling options and are a very well-rounded team.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave will depend on Jofra Archer's fitness and how the England pacer returns to full-fledged action after surgery. Like the Rockets, they have a set top order, with Devon Conway and Quinton de Kock drafted in along with Hampshire ace James Vince.

With Andre Russell and Liam Dawson to add finishing touches to the innings, the Braves boast a balanced batting line-up with the likes of Craig Overton adding depth. The bowling line-up will be led by Chris Jordan and T20 specialist Tymal Mills, while Southern Brave also boast options like Danny Briggs and George Garton in their ranks.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men’s, 2021.

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Weather Report

Rain could play spoilsport during the Rockets-Brave clash. There remains a 55% chance of rain, with the weather expected to be mostly cloudy, with occasional rain and a thunderstorm predicted. The temperature is expected to hover between 19-21 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The track at Trent Bridge is a batting paradise, as was seen in the recent England vs Pakistan T20I series, and should offer good support to the spinners.

Short boundaries, fast outfields and decent bounce could mean no score may be impossible to chase down at the venue. Scores above 180 should be par for the course, with Pakistan scoring 232 at this venue, with 150 coming in the last ten overs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets

Wahab Riaz has been ruled out after being denied entry due to a visa issue. Joe Root and Dawid Malan should feature, with D'Arcy Short likely to open despite the presence of Luke Wright.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Luke Wright, Lewis Gregory, Samit Patel, Ben Cox, Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Sam Cook.

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer should feature, having recently turned out for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast. James Vince is likely to slot into the middle order, despite his heroics for Hampshire while opening the innings.

Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Alex Davies, Andre Rusell, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs

Match Prediction

Trent Rockets are the favourites to win the clash.

Live streaming details

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav