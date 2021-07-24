The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 4: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Northern Superchargers will take on the Welsh Fire in the fourth match of the ongoing The Hundred Men's 2021 at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday.

The Northern Superchargers will have Faf du Plessis leading their charge, with Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn and Adil Rashid adding a host of international experience and quality to the side.

The squad also boasts T20 superstars from around the globe, including Adam Lyth, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, David Willey and Brydon Carse. The top four of Lyth, Lynn, Du Plessis and Stokes are as good as any in the competition and will be key to their hopes of winning The Hundred.

Welsh Fire have been hit hard by player withdrawals and international commitments. Captain Jonny Bairstow will be available for their opener and will be joined by the New Zealand duo of Glenn Phillips and James Nesham. Ollie Pope and Tom Banton also add quality to the line-up, with Liam Plunkett and Jake Ball set to lead the pace department.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Men’s, 2021.

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 10:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

While there will be significant cloud cover during the game, there is little chance of showers. The temperature will hover around 19 to 21 degrees celsius, and in-game stoppages are unlikely.

Pitch Report

The track at Headingley is good for batting, and scores in the region of 160 are par. In the recent England-Pakistan T20I series, the hosts scored 200 batting first. The track should aid batsmen and has even bounce, and a fast outfield should make for a high-scoring game. The team winning the toss is likelt to bat first rather than chase under lights.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

Adam Lyth and Chris Lynn should open the batting, while Faf du Plessis will bat at No. 3, with Stokes to follow next. Mujeeb Ur-Rahman is also expected to feature, given his excellent record in T20s.

Predicted XI: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, John Simpson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Ben Raine, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse.

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow should bat in the middle order, with Ben Duckett and Tom Banton at the top. David Llyod is fit to play and should feature as well.

Predicted XI: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Phillips, David Lloyd, James Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Qais Ahmed, David Payne.

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers are the favourites to win this clash in Headingley on Saturday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

