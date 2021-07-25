The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 7: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets will take on the Northern Superchargers in the seventh match of The Hundred Men’s 2021 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

The Rockets got off to a perfect start in their Hundred 2021 campaign, sealing a comfortable win in their opener against the Southern Brave. Marchant de Lange picked up a five-wicket haul as the Brave were restricted to a meagre 126. In response, D’Arcy Short and Dawid Malan scored half-centuries, helping their team to a nine-wicket win with 18 balls to spare.

The Superchargers, meanwhile, fell short in their Hundred opener against Welsh Fire. Chasing 174 to win, the Superchargers fell short by five runs despite Harry Brook’s stellar 62. While the Rockets will look to continue their momentum, the Superchargers will hope to register their first win of the campaign on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Men’s, 2021.

Date: July 26, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 11:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests that a full match is on the cards, despite rains being forecast. The conditions are expected to be sunny. The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The track at Trent Bridge aids batsmen, so scores in excess of 150 can be expected. The first game in Nottingham saw a first-innings score of 126, but scoring got easier in the second innings. Teams will prefer to chase on this wicket. So the captain winning win the toss is expected to field first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets have no reason to change their playing XI after their stellar performance in the Hundred opener. D’Arcy Short and Dawid Malan will hope to continue their form, while Marchant de Lange’s impact will be key for the franchise.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Luke Wright, Lewis Gregory, Samit Patel, Ben Cox, Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Sam Cook.

Northern Superchargers

Jofra Archer did not feature in the Hundred opener but should return to the line-up for this game. The onus will be on Ben Stokes and Chris Lynn to carry the burden of scoring. Harry Brook could also produce another key outing.

Predicted XI: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, John Simpson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Ben Raine, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse.

Match Prediction

Trent Rockets are the favourites to win on Monday. The Rockets boast a stronger side on paper and should make that count against the Superchargers. This Hundred game could be decided on how Ben Stokes and co fare against the Rockets’ bowlers.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode

