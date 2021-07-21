The Hundred Women's 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

England’s brand new 100-ball tournament, The Hundred, is set to start on July 21, with women’s games taking centre stage. A total of eight teams will take part in this exciting and entertaining tournament.

The tweaks in rules and playing conditions make The Hundred one of the most exciting tournaments. Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues’ participation, makes things interesting from an Indian perspective.

A total of eight venues will host the women’s Hundred tournament, with each team playing nine league games before the competition progresses to the business end. Lord’s will host the Hundred final on August 21.

The Hundred Women’s 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 21, Wednesday

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM

July 23, Friday

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

July 24, Saturday

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 3:30 PM

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 7:00 PM

July 25, Sunday

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 3:30 PM

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:00 PM

July 26, Monday

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

July 27, Tuesday

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 7:30 PM

July 28, Wednesday

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

July 29, Thursday

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 7:30 PM

July 30, Friday

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:30 PM

July 31, Saturday

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 3:30 PM

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 7:00 PM

August 1, Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 3:30 PM

London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 7:00 PM

August 2, Monday

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 3, Tuesday

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

August 4, Wednesday

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 8:00 PM

August 5, Thursday

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 8:00 PM

August 6, Friday

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 8:00 PM

August 7, Saturday

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, 8:00 PM

August 8, Sunday

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 8:00 PM

August 9, Monday

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 10, Tuesday

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

August 11, Wednesday

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 12, Thursday

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 8:00 PM

August 13, Friday

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 8:00 PM

August 14, Saturday

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 8:00 PM

August 15, Sunday

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 8:00 PM

August 16, Monday

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 8:00 PM

August 17, Tuesday

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:30 PM

August 18, Wednesday

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

August 20, Friday

Eliminator, 7:30 PM

August 21, Saturday

Final, 7:30 PM

The Hundred Women’s 2021: Live-streaming details

Fan Code will stream all the matches of the tournament in India.

The Hundred Women’s 2021: Squads

Trent Rockets

Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves.

Southern Brave

Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor.

Manchester Originals

Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson.

London Spirit

Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan.

Welsh Fire

Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews.

Oval Invincibles

Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory.

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore.

Birmingham Phoenix

Amy Jones, Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack.

