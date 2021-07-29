The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 11: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave Women will lock horns with Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 11th game of The Hundred Women 2021 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

This is a home fixture for Brave Women, who have won both games played at this venue, making a solid start to their campaign in The Hundred. Southern Brave appear to be one of the strongest sides in the competition, comfortably beating Welsh Fire Women by eight wickets in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Women have a win and a loss from their two games so far. They suffered a defeat to London Spirit Women in their opening clash of The Hundred. However, they bounced back by beating Manchester Originals.

However, Phoenix Women will be concerned about the form of their batters who have struggled so far. Brave Women have been in top form with both bat and ball, which could make for a challenging outing for the Phoenix Women.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, The Hundred Women 2021.

Date: July 30, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Weather Report

There are predictions of moderate rain during the day, with the forecast partly cloudy. The temperature is expected to be around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is generally known to be good for batting. However, the quicker bowlers could have some assistance with the new ball. There may be slight turn on offer.

The batters should look to build their innings, as the wicket could be tricky during the initial period. Thus, winning the toss and bowling first could be a good option for the team winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women

The Brave Women have a solid opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Daniel Wyatt. Mandhana struck an unbeaten 61 in a chase of 111 runs against the Welsh Fire Women.

Alongside Wyatt, she will look to provide her side with a good start. Stafanie Taylor and Sophia Dunkley comprise a good middle order. The side has good depth in batting, including Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington and Anya Shrubsole.

Shrubsole has been the leader of the pack with the ball. In Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington, Fi Morris and Charlotte Taylor, their bowling looks pretty sorted.

Predicted Playing XI: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Carla Rudd (wk), Fi Morris, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell.

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Their batting is a cause for concern for the Phoenix Women. Apart from captain Amy Jones, none of their other batters have been consistent in the tournament.

The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Erin Burns will have to give them a strong start. The likes of Emily Arlott and Katie Mack need to contribute in the middle order.

However, their bowlers provided a good performance in the previous game. Kirstie Gordon, Georgia Elwiss, Abtaha Maqsood and Issy Wong were all amongst the wickets and will look to replicate the same against the Brave Women.

Predicted Playing XI: Amy Ellen Jones (c & wk), Shafali Verma, Erin Burns, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Katie Mack, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Prediction

The Southern Brave Women come into their first game of The Hundred with two victories on the trot.

They have proved themselves to be one of the toughest sides to beat so far. A brilliant top order, followed by a solid middle order and a well-oiled bowling attack make them a formidable side.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Women have been too reliant on some of their big names, and need the rest of their line-up to come good, making the Brave Women favourites to win this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

