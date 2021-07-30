The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 12: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Manchester Originals Women will take on the Welsh Fire Women in match 12 of The Hundred Women’s 2021 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

Both Originals and Fire are winless in the competition so far and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. The hosts have lost both their games so far, including their last game at home to Southern Brave. They have failed to put up a fight in both games and need a win to get off the mark.

Meanwhile, the Originals have lost two games, while another was washed out. They lost to the Oval Invincibles in their opener before going down to Birmingham Phoenix after failing to chase down 113.

Their previous game against the Northern Superchargers was washed out, so the game against Fire is a key one. Both Originals and Fire will look to register their first wins of the campaign and move closer to the top four in the points table.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women’s, 2021

Date: July 31, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Garden, Cardiff

Weather Report

The forecast for the game is cloudy, with a few showers expected. Temperature is expected to be in the range of 14 to 21 degrees Celsius. Rain is likely to interrupt play, but a full game is expected to be played.

Pitch Report

The only match of the tournament at Sophia Gardens saw Welsh Fire score 110 in their first innings, which was comfortably chased down by the Southern Brave with 16 balls to spare. The short boundaries at the ground should aid run scoring, and the fast outfield means teams will fancy scores in the region of 130 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Welsh Fire

Despite the disappointment in their opening game, captain Sophie Luff is not expected to make changes to her side. Sarah Taylor made a promising return, and should feature in the middle order with Georgia Redmayne.

Predicted XI: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals will look to Harmanpreet Kaur and Mignon du Preez to carry the burden of run-scoring. Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross, meanwhile, will hope to be amongst the wickets.

Predicted XI: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley.

Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to win a game in this tournament, but Manchester Originals are expected to win this one, as they have a stronger team on paper. So, Welsh Fire will have to make the most of their chances, especially against a stacked Manchester Originals batting order led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav