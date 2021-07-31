The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 14: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Birmingham Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets in the 14th match of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Both Phoenix and the Rockets are stuck in the middle of the points table, so a win will go a long way in helping them move up the standings. Phoenix come into the game on the back of a demoralising eight-wicket loss to the Southern Brave.

Birmingham scored 140 in their first innings, with Amy Jones leading from the front with an eye-catching 42. However, Brave chased down the total with 18 balls to spare, with Danielle Wyatt scoring a blazing 69.

Meanwhile, the Rockets clinched their first win of the season, beating the London Spirit. Batting first, the Rockets scored a mammoth total of 151, banking on Rachel Priest’s brilliant 76. In response, the Spirit could only manage 133.

The Rockets will hope to build on that win, while Phoenix will hope to bounce back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Women’s, 2021.

Date: August 1, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 3:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Report

The forecast for the game is sunny, with significant cloud cover, though. The temperature is expected to hover in the range of 12 to 20 degree Celsius during the game. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, though, and a full game is expected.

Pitch Report

The only match of the tournament at Edgbaston saw Birmingham Phoenix score 128 in their first innings, which was comfortably chased down by the London Spirit with four balls to spare. However, short boundaries should aid run-scoring, and fast outfields mean teams will target scores in the region of 135.

Predicted Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

While Phoenix did not get the desired result in their last game, they are likely to stick with the same combination. The onus will be on Shafali Verma to shrug off her slow starts, while the likes of Amy Jones and Katie Mack will look to build on their starts too.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Amy Jones, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Trent Rockets

The Rockets have no reason to change their combination after their dominant win last time out. The likes of Priest, Johnson and Sciver are in good form.

Predicted XI: Rachel Priest, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abigail Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk.

Match Prediction

Trent Rockets will fancy their chances on Sunday, and are the favourites to win despite Birmingham having home advantage. While Phoenix can stun any opposition on their day, the Rockets have a far superior roster, and should clinch the win on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

