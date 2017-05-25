The Kumar Sangakkara legacy: A lesson in perseverance and discipline

Tracing the inspirational journey of a man whose greatness transcends the game.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 25 May 2017, 10:47 IST

Sangakkara has gotten better and better like a bottle of fine wine

The most beguiling of all de facto trends in sport surrounds the epiphany of the grizzled veteran. As age threatens to consume the burning cinders, the gradually diminishing reflexes do not meet the yearnings of the mind. More so in cricket where the line between enchantment of youth and experience of yore seems to be shrouded in the former’s favour.

The recent exploits of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan have begun to dispel the uncertainty of Father Time. Away from the international spotlight, there is one more ageing stalwart whose trappings are not only keeping opposition bowlers at bay but also reenacting the romance ingrained within the past master.

At 39 and counting, Kumar Sangakkara is continuing his prolific association with batting in the first division of the County Championship. With four centuries in as many matches, he is barnstorming the illustrious arena for Surrey. Despite being at a point in his career wherein the appetite for runs should have satiated, his hunger appears to proceed unabated.

Alongside his glowing commendation in whites, the left-hander is also showing his remarkable finesse against the white-ball. Notwithstanding the sizzling form, his innate sense of professionalism seems to have triumphed in the end as the inevitable decision was unveiled in the aftermath of the stalemate against Middlesex.

Having become the first Sri Lankan to reach the 20,000-run mark, he went on to reveal that the ongoing County season would mark his final appearance in first-class cricket. All those indelible memories come flooding back even as the climax looms on the horizon. The halcyon journey, which began during one resplendent morning in the Emerald Isle, is set to culminate on murky English shores.

Promise of a different kind

Sangakkara’s early years were characterised by dazzle rather than dependability

During his formative years, Sangakkara was not the treasure trove of the tiny island nation. Sri Lankan eyes were firmly entrenched on one Mahela Jayawardene who was leaving an unforgettable imprint on the thriving splendour of school cricket. Possessing the elegance of those in the opposite direction of his ilk, the graceful right-hander oozed class from his silken movements at the crease.

Not yet the protagonist, Sangakkara found solace in the aptly named Nondescripts Cricket Club when it was time for him to graduate to the domestic circuit. Unlike the prestigious Sinhalese Sports Club or the culturally significant Tamil Union Cricket & Athletic Club, NCC was originally intended to be open to any aspiring player irrespective of identity. For someone seeking to carve a niche for himself, the club welcomed the fervent youngster with open arms.

Even though he did not quite turn heads in first-class cricket, it did not take too long before Sangakkara was called up to represent his country at Test level. Showing a distinctive flair for eye-catching stroke-play, he relied on his homegrown charm to formulate his arduous path towards permanency.

When confronted with seam or spin, the shots kept coming. However, there was something missing in his batting. The judgement around off-stump was not refined while his footwork hung on avidity rather than assiduity. With the added burden of wicket-keeping, the southpaw’s game was unable to reach its heralded dream.

From his first 60 Tests, he scored 4456 runs at an average of 46.90. While doubling up as wicket-keeper between 2000 and 2008, he played 48 Tests and registered 3117 runs at an average of 40.48. Those numbers were not ordinary by any figment of the imagination. But, a fleeting glance did not exactly evince greatness.

A product of unyielding commitment

Sangakkara can walk away with the heartfelt respect of peers and spectators alike

An underlying link beneath every exalted sportsman’s career is the abhorrence towards satisfaction. Never one to embrace self-gratification, Sangakkara realised the need to lift his game to the next level. The first step towards transcendence emanated from the dilemma engulfing his role in the Sri Lankan team. He chose to part with his keeping gloves and shifted focus towards becoming the lynchpin on different types of pitches.

The southpaw began to face countless deliveries in training and meticulously worked on his technique. No longer loose around the corridor of uncertainty, he tightened his fundamentals physically and mentally. With rigorous control against top-notch swing as well as spin bowling, he allowed himself to reach unchartered territory.

Through sheer perseverance, the feet started to move with supreme conviction. The coaching staff, who had worked extensively with him, would later gush over his unparalleled work ethic. The assuredness in his batting led to a highly productive phase which saw him amass 6273 runs from his last 61 Tests at an astounding average of 59.74.

The manner in which he consistently got the better of world-class bowlers such as Saeed Ajmal bespoke of his glowing reputation. As numerous awards were accorded from various quarters, spirited discussions emerged of his stature among the greats of the modern era.

Absorbing seemingly endless plaudits with the gracious nature of a thorough gentleman, he commanded respect from every nook and corner of the cricket fraternity. Belying the inexplicable subcontinental trait of hanging on for dear life, the astute maestro left the international stage at the peak of his prowess. Almost a couple of years later, he has indicated the same resourcefulness in first-class cricket too.

“The biggest mistake that sometimes you can make is that you think you're better than you really are.” Sangakkara’s enduring legacy can be encompassed in his own words. Much more than those gargantuan numbers, the man’s abiding memory will be his sublime transformation borne out of unflinching devotion and austere discipline.