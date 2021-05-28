The Netherlands to make their debut in Super League against Ireland

The Netherlands will play in their first match of the ODI Super League against Ireland, a tournament which will determine who qualifies for the 2023World Cup. The Netherlands Cricket Board has announced a 15-man strong contingent for their Super League debut series.

They qualified for the 13-team competition in December 2017 and would have begun their campaign sooner had the COVID-19 pandemic put a spanner in the works. The Dutch will face the Irish over the weekend in three One-Day Internationals in Utrecht on June 2, 4, and 7 in a long-waited return to top-flight action.

Ryan Campbell's Netherlands squad welcomes young guns

Dutch coach Ryan Campbell expressed his thoughts on the squad stating:

“Our first appearance in the much talked about Super League is no doubt the most important page in the Dutch Cricket History book. We hope to open this chapter with a really competitive series against our great friends and adversaries Ireland."

Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover have all been released for international service, and allrounder Pieter Seelaar will lead the 1sidethat includes professionals who have played in England as well as teenagers who have done well in domestic cricket.

Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann are however, staying put in their respective counties. Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren, who was part of the Netherlands' 11 in their last 50-over team which played Scotland earlier this month, is also absent from the squad.

According to a press statement issued by the Dutch cricket board on Thursday, this will be the "first time ever that cricket can be viewed live on Dutch television, including Dutch commentary."

The schedule:

Wednesday 2nd June : Netherlands – Ireland; start 10:30 am Friday 4th June : Netherlands – Ireland; start 10:30 am Monday 7th June : Netherlands – Ireland; start 10:30 am