The potential impact of Rishabh Pant on the Indian Test Team

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
1.14K   //    18 Aug 2018, 08:53 IST

<p>

In the long and diverse history of test cricket, Only a very few teams have been dominant overseas. One similarity in all those teams is a batsman who can ruthlessly attack and rip the opposition bowling to shreds in a matter of few overs. Let it be Viv Richards in that 70s and 80s West Indies team or Hayden in that invincible Aussies of the early 2000s or Devilliers in the proteas of the late 2000s. All of these legendary batsmen had the gifted ability to play an aggressive brand of cricket even on bowler friendly wickets.

India’s very poor record in overseas conditions since 2011 can be attributed to the lack of a game changer in their batting lineup. Ever since Sehwag was dropped from the team, India has been unable to find a replacement for him. Dhawan is not a force to reckon with in overseas conditions and Rahul is still evolving as a test batsman. One batsman who could be a successor to Sehwag is Rishabh Pant.

An avid watcher of the IPL might come to a conclusion that he is more suited to limited overs than test cricket because of his technique which defies conventional laws of test batting. But his domestic record speaks otherwise. His first class record is far superior to his list A record.


<p>

As the stats clearly indicate, He is equally good at both Test cricket and T20. His FC average is a stunning 54.50 and his strike rate sets him apart from his counterparts. He has shown the ability to play a long innings as evident by his triple century against Maharashtra. On a batting-friendly pitch, He can inflict a huge amount of pain on the opposition bowlers as seen by his 48 ball century against Jharkhand.

Which batting position suits Pant?

Everyone knows that Pant is a match winner but which position gives him the freedom to play his natural game? He has played mainly as an opener for his side and has outstanding numbers in that position. But can his free-flowing batting thrive on seaming tracks?

Let us first consider whether he can open in England and be successful by looking at Sehwag’s record since both of them have many similarities, Let it be their minimal feet movement or stupendous hand-eye coordination. Sehwag averages 27.80 in England and has a single century in 10 innings. The main reason for his lack of success in English conditions is partly because of his tendency to chase balls outside off stump. Pant also loves putting bat to the ball but he has to curb his natural instincts for the first few overs if he has to survive in England.

To put it simply, He has to bat differently to survive in England and interestingly Rahul Dravid when asked about Pant’s red ball game said

“Rishabh was quite excellent on the tour. He is obviously a very talented player. He showed in three or four innings that he was willing to bat differently. We all know the way he bats. Even in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season when he got over to 900 runs [972 in 12 innings], his strike rate was 100-plus and we have seen him bat similarly in the IPL as well”.

The safer option will be to let him bat at 5 or 6 once the ball has stopped swinging and the pitch has eased out a bit. Also, if he is going to be the keeper asking him to open the batting will result in inflicting a truckload of physical and mental pressure on a 20-year-old.

So, Kohli can either take the risky option of letting him open the batting and let someone like Nair or Rahul be the wicketkeeper or he can give pant a Gilchrist style role of keeping the wickets and batting with the tailenders and all-rounders.

All said and done, Pant will surely get a chance, if not on this tour then sometime in the near future and the whole of India will be hoping that this ravishing youngster succeeds and entertains them for the rest of his career. 

Contact Us Advertise with Us