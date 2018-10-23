The rise of Rohit Sharma – From the hands of trollers to an Indian ODI legend

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 186 // 23 Oct 2018, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When Rohit Sharma hit the winning run against West Indies, a six over long off, he became the first batsman in the world to score 150s for a record sixth time, surpassing the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and the Australian David Warner.

In the year 2012, when asked who could break his records, Sachin said it could be either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. While a few believed the former could surpass some of the Master Blaster’s records, many of them were sceptical about the latter. Well, why not, because until the year 2012, Rohit Sharma had 2 centuries to his name, one against Sri Lanka and another one against Zimbabwe. He was fairly consistent in being inconsistent and was regularly in and out of the team.

Six years down the line, today, Rohit Sharma has shattered many records and is setting new precedents every day.

From being mocked as a 2-minute Maggi (referring to his short stay in the crease) to providing a feast to one’s eyes, from being a one who scores paltry 20s-30s to scoring daddy hundreds, from being a moon that wanes and waxes to becoming a sun that scorches, from being a troll material to an Indian legend, Rohit's journey, has nevertheless, been an inspirational one.

From 2007 to 2012:

Rohit Gurunath Sharma knocked the doors of Indian cricket when he took the field against Ireland in the year 2007 as a result of his impressive performances in the India U-19 side and India-A side. He came to the limelight when he scored an impressive knock against South Africa in the 2007 World T20 and was a regular in the side thereafter. With due respect to Gambhir, the highest run scorer in the match, Rohit’s late burst against Pakistan in the final of that tournament gave India a match-winning score, eventually helping India clinch the World Cup. He continued his impressive run in the CB series that followed.

Right throughout that six-year period, Rohit Sharma would produce one jaw-dropping innings followed by a spate of low scores. It was frustrating for him and the viewers alike. For the kind of talent he possessed, he did not do justice. His inability to build an inning and score big made him an irregular in the side.

Whenever he was picked in the Indian side, there was a series of debates on his inclusion. the then Indian captain, MS Dhoni, also came under a lot of criticism for backing the ever inconsistent Rohit Sharma. In 2010, he missed his chance of making into the Indian Test team due to an injury. His career low came when he was not picked for 2011 world cup.

Life was not easy for Rohit Sharma. He was mocked, ridiculed, and trolled for the dismal exhibition of his talent. He was depressed, dejected, and disheartened but he did not give up.

Since 2013:

The life-changing moment, the career-shaping moment, came when the then Indian captain promoted him to open the innings against England in early 2013. Rohit was not one to let to go of this golden opportunity. He grabbed it with both hands and hit a match-winning 83.

Followed by that, Rohit was made the opener in India’s successful Champions Trophy campaign and after that, there was no turning back as he cemented his place as an opener in the Indian side in white ball cricket.

Next up, he tormented the Aussies where he scored his first ODI double hundred. He scored a mammoth 264 against hapless Sri Lankans in the year 2015. While no player has done twice in the history of cricket, the Hitman, as he is famously called, scored another double century against the same opposition for the third time.

The world number 2 batsman, when on song there is no one to stop him. He bats like a man possessed and the fielders are to be counted among the number of spectators when he is set.

This year, he has managed to score a century in each and every series played by him. If the blistering form of his continues till the next world cup, there is a greater chance of India being crowned the world champion again for the third time.

Records galore:

Here are few records set by the “Hitman” in the One-day internationals

Most number of ODI double hundreds

Most number of 150s

Best average as an opener (after 4000 runs)

Fastest Indian opener to 5000 runs(102 innings), second fastest in the world

Only the second batsman in the world to have more sixes than matches(min 200 matches)

Most sixes as an Indian opener

Since 2013, he has the highest score per the calendar year(2013-2017)

Most 6s in an innings and most 4s in an innings

As a captain

The only captain to score a double hundred in an ODI

One of the captains to have won four consecutive series(he shares the record with Rahul Dravid)

He has never lost a final match or a decider match

While there are many records(both as a player and a captain) that can be attributed to him, only a few are mentioned above.

From being a troll material to becoming one of the legends to have graced the game, there are some serious life lessons to be learned from Rohit Sharma.