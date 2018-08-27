The science of Googly delivery in Cricket

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 208 // 27 Aug 2018, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A googly is a delivery which looks like a standard right-arm leg spin delivery but turns towards the right-handed batsman, rather than away from the bat. Bernard Bosanquet invented it. In Australia, it is also known as a Bosie (or Bosey) in honour of its inventor.

Several factors contribute to the degree of spin achieved, be it the flight of the ball, the speed of the delivery or the action of the bowler.

A googly is the leg-spinner's prize weapon if bowled properly and is almost undetectable. It is used infrequently because its effectiveness comes mostly from its surprise value. It pitches outside the off stump line or in the line and comes into the batsman or hits the wicket. This form of art is challenging to perfect, but when it comes off, it can defeat the best in the world.

The googly from a left-arm leg-spinner is usually known as a chinaman googly and turns away from a right-handed batsman, like a leg break.

The change of action can be seen by the skilled batsman. The less skilled batsman or the ones who have lost their concentration can get deceived easily.

To grip the ball for a delivery, the ball is placed with the seam parallel to the palm. The index and middle fingers should be across the seam, with the ball resting between a bent third finger and the thumb. The thumb should impart no pressure on the ball. The third finger will apply most of the spin while bowling. At the point of release, the palm should be open upwards, towards the sky, with the back of the hand facing the batsman. The ball is tossed up to provide flight.

Great bowlers of googly involved Shane Warne, Brad Hogg from Australia, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, Yuzvendra Chahal from India, Adil Rashid from England and Yasir Shah from Pakistan.

Let's have a look at the specialists.

1. Rashid Khan

2. Kuldeep Yadav

3. Yasir Shah

4. Shane Warne