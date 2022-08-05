"The T20 World Cup is not as big as the ODI World Cup" - Tamim Iqbal comes in defense of the 50-over format 

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has strongly defended the ODI format amid conversations surrounding its longevity. Several fans and former cricketers believe that the 50-over format is dying a slow death due to the emergence of T20 and franchise cricket associated with it.

The 33-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is, still sees merit in the format. The left-handed batter has played 228 ODIs since making his debut in 2007 and is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh.

Opining that the ODI is still an important part of cricket, Iqbal said ahead of the three-match series against Zimbabwe:

''I think the ODIs are a very important format. Not only me but the ICC also said it. Everyone likes to see matches in this format. If you see the big tournaments of the ICC, then the T20 World Cup is not as big as the ODI World Cup. This is a very important format in cricket."

Since sustaining a major knee injury last year, Tamim Iqbal has shifted his focus to the ODIs and Tests. He recused himself from the 2021 T20 World Cup, vacating his position for the youngsters who performed in his absence to avail the chance.

After a rather ugly spat with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) surrounding his stance regarding the shortest format, the veteran batter announced his retirement from T20 cricket.

"In their own conditions, they are a very dangerous side" - Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh are enjoying a healthy run of form in ODIs, having recently completed a whitewash over the West Indies away from home. The side are placed second in the ongoing ODI World Cup Super League and are well in contention to directly qualify for the 2023 edition of the tournament.

However, the subcontinent side were ousted 2-1 by Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series.

Admitting that the team will have to be at their best to defeat Zimbabwe in the upcoming three-match ODI series, Tamim Iqbal told reporters:

"If we consider the strength of the two teams, we are ahead but in cricket the team that will perform on the particular day wins the game. Zimbabwe won in the T20Is against us because they played better than us."

He concluded:

It remains the same here as well and if we want to beat them, we have to play our best cricket. In their own conditions, they are a very dangerous side,"

Bangladesh will take on the Regis Chakabva-led side in the first ODI later today (August 5) at the Harare Sports Club.

