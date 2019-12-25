'Thought of national team call-up keeps coming up,' reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form in white-ball cricket this domestic season

Suryakumar Yadav has shown some unbelievable form in this domestic season and he has been rewarded with a place in the India A squad for the New Zealand tour games. But he accepts that the thought of getting selected for the national team keeps on coming in head and it is difficult for him sometimes to concentrate and stay grounded.

"Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However at the same time, you've got to stay in the present. You've got to follow your process, you just can't think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I've been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come," Yadav told TOI.

"It's a little difficult, because at the back of my mind, I keep thinking that I've got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present. If it (the national call) has to come, it will come automatically," he further added.

The 29-year old has scored 4920 runs in 73 first-class games and has batted at a very high strike-rate and thus questions are raised over the selection of Kedar Jadhav in India's ODI squad for Australia when Yadav was available. Yadav stated that although it is difficult to keep the thought of national call-up out of his mind, he would like to concentrate on the Ranji Trophy at the moment.

"The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important," he said.

Although he had the right to feel hard done by after not being considered by the selectors for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series versus Australia, Yadav is instead trying to be positive and focus on what lies ahead.

"I'm taking it the other way, looking at it positively. That time (seven years) is gone now. I can't think about that. I'm focusing on what's in my hand currently," Yadav asserted.

"I can't miss my process and routines which I've been following. I'm really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me that they're thinking about me. It's a really positive sign and that motivates me as well," he concluded.