Three batsmen who got run-out in both innings of a Test match

Yes...No...Gone. Being run-out is arguably the most obnoxious of dismissals for a batsman. Run-outs generally tend to occur due to vexatious miscommunication between the two batsmen present at the crease. Though the standards of physical fitness and running between the wickets have improved over the years, ridiculous mix-ups between the players leading to run-out dismissals are still quite frequent in contemporary sport.

We take a look at three batsmen who have woefully endured run-out dismissals in both innings of a Test match:

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara is renowned amongst the premier batsmen of the modern generation in the longest format of the game. Boasting of determined focus and unwavering concentration at his fore alongside supreme technical proficiency, the veteran substantially lacks behind in the indispensable fitness department.

In India's second Test against South Africa in Centurion back in 2018, the batting aficionado punched a length delivery to mid-on and set off straight away trying to sneak a single where there was none. Debutant Lungi Ngidi zinged swiftly across the turf to gather the ball cleanly and fire a direct-hit at the non-striker's end to send the elegant right-hander packing for a golden duck.

Similarly, in the next innings, a chasing AB de Villiers lasered a bullet throw from the fine leg boundary to catch Pujara napping, millmillimetresrt of his ground for a resolute 19.

Stephen Fleming

Known for his shrewd tactical aptitude and majestic wristy flicks through the leg side, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is justifiably attributed for pioneering the Blackcaps' dominating escalation in world cricket in the early 2000s. The flamboyant southpaw achieved an unwanted distinction in the one-off Test fixture versus Zimbabwe in 2000 by getting dismissed run-out in both innings.

Called through for a quick one by partner Mark Richardson who eventually turned down the run mid-stride, the perplexed Kiwi skipper found himself in no man's land as he was miserably run-out for 22 by Bryan Strang in the first essay.

Having put in the hard yards to notch up a breezy 55, Fleming was ultimately removed by an excellent piece of groundwork from speedster Henry Olanga in the final innings of the match.

Ian Healy

Australia's specialist wicket-keeper batsman Ian Healy departed for pedestrian scores, run-out in consecutive innings of the fiery second Test against West Indies in 1999 which is often remembered for the transcendent 213-run knock by Carribean virtuoso Brian Lara.

Erroneously challenging the rocket arm of Jeremiah Perry while batting on 6, the gloveman failed to complete the run observing spinner Perry fling an accurate throw to Dave Joseph who dislodged the bails comfortably.

Pedro Collins and Ridley Jacobs united to provide a crucial breakthrough for Windies as the duo exhibited incredible athleticism to run-out the former cheaply once again in the second innings for just 10.