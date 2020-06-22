Three Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khanand two others have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had recently announced a 29-man squad for the tour of England.

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan and two others have tested positive for COVID-19

Three Pakistan cricketers, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali have tested positive for COVID-19. The shocking news comes to light ahead of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England scheduled in August.

As reported by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official website, Rauf, Khan and Ali's participation in their country's first tour post the COVID-19 lockdown might very well be in jeopardy now. All three players were almost certainties in the white-ball teams of Pakistan.

The three aforementioned players have also been immediately advised to go into self-isolation. The test results of other players will be announced on Tuesday, the report said.

Pakistan have named a 29-member squad

Pakistan Cricket Board had announced a 29-man squad for the tour of England

PCB had recenlty announced a strong- looking 29-man squad for the England tour to play three Tests and three T20Is under Azhar Ali and Babar Azam respectively. Mushtaq Ahmed has been picked as the spin bowling coach while Younis Khan comes in as the batting coach for this tour.

PCB had tweeted then:

"Haider Ali, the Pakistan U19 batsman and one of the players to watch-out for, has been named in a 29-player squad for three Tests and three T20Is against England to be played in August-September."

Advertisement

Haider Ali, the Pakistan U19 batsman and one of the players to watch-out for, has been named in a 29-player squad for three Tests and three T20Is against England to be played in August-September.



MORE ➡️https://t.co/52WmSbs1sK pic.twitter.com/AAepOCWDL4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2020

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq alssounded confident

"The selectors have picked a squad which gives us the best chance of success in England. It was a challenging process as the players have not played for an extended period of time, but nevertheless, with the month that we will have in England and the intense training we will undergo, we are confident we will get the players up to the mark to be ready for the three Tests."

Pakistan's squad for the tour of England

Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (Test captain), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.