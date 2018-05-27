IPL 2018: 3 Reasons why CSK will beat SRH in the final

Will Dhoni overcome Williamson and lead CSK to yet another title?

So, this is it, folks! After eight weeks of pulsating action that saw ebbs and flows rise to accentuating levels, we are down to two teams.

It will be two-time IPL champions, the returning Chennai Super Kings, who will take on the 2016 champions, the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the Sunrisers ran into a rampaging Faf du Plessis (67 off 42 balls), who produced a comeback for the ages to drag his side into the finals, Rashid Khan (34 off 10 balls, 3-19 (4)) produced an all-round performance in Qualifier 02 to lead his team to the finals

So, it will be CSK taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team they have beaten thrice in the tournament thus far.

On that note, here are three reasons why CSK will beat SRH in the finals.

#3 A match-winner for every situation

It is a fact that a champion team does not depend on one or two players in order to make a successful run in a tournament like the IPL. Take the Royal Challengers Bangalore for example, the over-dependence on Kohli and AB is preposterous, perhaps one of the many reasons that explain their struggles.

And this is where the Super Kings have been outstanding. While Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina have been the bedrock of their batting, almost every player has stood up and played a crucial match-winning role in crunch situations. Whether it was Dwayne Bravo in the opening game against MI, Shane Watson's pulsating hundred against KKR, Sam Billings' match-winning fifty against KKR in a crunch run-chase, Lungi Ngidi's spell of 4-10 to knock KXIP out or Faf du Plessis' baptism of fire in Qualifier 01, where he played a match-winning 67 and brought CSK a sensational win, it has been an all-round effort by the Men in Yellow.