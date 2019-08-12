Three reasons why ICC should come up with more multi-team ODI tournaments

England v Australia - 1st Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two

The World Cup is done and dusted and it has almost been one month since the mega event got over. And aren't we still missing it? There is no denying the fact that a huge audience looks forward to bigger events. Meanwhile, Test cricket now has Test Championship which will try to give a rebirth to the pristine form of the game, that mostly struggles to keep breathing. But in the T20 era, what about the ODI cricket? Will the governing body continue to have only bilateral series to offer to the masses?

The Champions Trophy has already been scrapped by the International Cricket Council. So we now have the 50-overs World Cup, the Test Championship and the T20I World Cup as the big three events. Consequently, each form has its own big thing. However, ODI cricket has always remained to be the best event for the multi-team tournament and the 50-over World Cup has a different ring to it.

Here are the three reasons why the ICC should ponder to have more multi-team ODI tournaments.

Better viewership

England had lifted their maiden World Cup title.

The multi-team tournaments are known to get a better viewership and thus they are great for the game globally. More viewers mean more globalization of the game and subsequently more money comes in for International Cricket Council. The same money can put back to make cricket a global sport.

Across ICC’s digital and social platforms during the group stage of the World Cup, there have been an unprecedented 2.6 billion video views. These are some staggering numbers.

The game has always been about connecting to more viewers and the players have loved the support of the die-hard fans across the world. Hence, it helps ICC in making a profit and the game benefits from the same.

