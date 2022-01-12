THU vs HUR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the 47th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. The Docklands Stadium will host this exciting contest.

The Thunder, captained by Jason Sangha, started their campaign on a jittery note, winning only one out of their first three matches. But they have made a strong comeback and are now on a six-match winning streak. The Thunder are placed second in the standings with 30 points from 11 games.

Their net run rate of 1.257 is also the best among the six participating teams in the tournament. In their previous meeting on Monday, January 10, the Thunder defeated the Hurricanes by nine wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in yet another clinical showing.

After opting to bat first, the Hurricanes couldn’t quite get going as they managed to score 139 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Ben McDermott smashed three fours and a six, but scored only 38 off 34 at a strike rate of 111.76. Nathan McAndrew accounted for his prized wicket.

Skipper Peter Handscomb scored 21, but couldn’t step on the gas and got dismissed by Tanveer Sangha. D’Arcy Short smashed 29 runs off 24 balls with three fours before Gurinder Sandhu accounted for his wicket. Tim David and Jordan Thompson racked up 15 runs each for the Hurricanes.

Sandhu and McAndrew got two wickets apiece for the Thunder. Mohammad Hasnain bowled three overs but failed to make a breakthrough. Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams didn’t flatter to deceive either. The Thunder were clinical in their run-chase as they tracked down the target in 17.2 overs.

Short removed Gilkes early on, but Alex Hales and skipper Sangha stitched together an unbeaten 106-run stand for the second wicket. The right-handed Hales came into his own and hit 80 off 56 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. Sangha also played a critical 35 off 31 balls.

The Thunder have been on an absolute rampage in the current season of the T20 league. If they win their next game, they will more or less go through to the next round.

The Hurricanes, in contrast, have gasped for breath and will be desperate to secure a win.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

