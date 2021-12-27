THU vs SCO prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Perth Scorchers in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 28.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have had an impressive run in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. They sit pretty at the top of the table with 21 points from six matches. The Scorchers' net run rate of 1.482 is also the best among the participating teams in the event.

They will be going into the game on the back of an eight-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades. After being put in to field, the Scorchers’ bowlers did a reasonable job as their opponents could only manage to score 151 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills and Ashton Agar picked up two wickets apiece. Mitchell Marsh and Andrew Tye also hit the right channels, although they failed to make a breakthrough. The Scorchers' batters made light work of their run-chase, as they won with 19 balls to spare.

Cameron Bancroft and Josh Inglis scored 23 runs apiece to take the team off to a decent start. Thereafter, Colin Munro’s unbeaten 32-ball 58 made sure the Scorchers won with relative ease.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, on the other hand, are precariously placed fifth in the table with nine points from five matches. In their previous game, they succumbed to a 30-run defeat at the hands of the Sydney Sixers by D/L method.

In a rain-curtailed game, the Sixers had scored 168 for four in 16 overs. Daniel Sams picked up two wickets for the Thunder. From there on, Jason Sangha’s 30-ball 47 kept the Thunder in the hunt for a win.

In the end, the Thunder were bowled out for 142 in 15.1 overs. Hayden Kerr’s three-wicket haul pushed them on to the backfoot.

Can the Thunder beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Thunder v Sixers

The Scorchers have been on a rampage and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. But even they have shown slight signs of vulnerability of late.

The Thunder may halt their winning run in the upcoming game. The Thunder have already defeated Brisbane Heat at the same venue and they might replicate the same next time as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Thunder beat the Scorchers? Yes No 11 votes so far