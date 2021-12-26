Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

It is time for the first Sydney derby of the season as Sydney Thunder (THU) square up against the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney will host this exciting clash on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers have been brilliant in the competition as they sit second in the points table with four wins and a single loss after five matches. They defeated the Adelaide Strikers by four wickets in their last game.

Bowling first, the Sixers restricted the Strikers to 147/8 in 20 overs. Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian was the star with the ball, picking up three wickets in three overs and giving away only eight runs. Meanwhile, pacer Sean Abbott also accounted for three wickets in his quota of four overs.

The Sydney Sixers tried to make the chase interesting by losing wickets at the wrong time, but a timely cameo from Sean Abbott (an unbeaten 19 runs off 10 deliveries) ensured the win for the team in Magenta. Jordan Silk was the top scorer for the Sixers with 36 runs, while skipper Moises Henriques also contributed with 28 runs.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder have failed to find consistency this season. They sit fourth in the points table with two wins and two losses after four matches. However, they got back to winning ways in their last game, defeating Brisbane Heat by 53 runs.

Riding on Sam Billings’ whirlwind knock of 64 runs off 27 deliveries, Sydney Thunder posted a massive total of 196/7 in 20 overs while batting first. Jason Sangha (39 runs) and Alex Hales (35 runs) also made vital contributions with the bat.

Defending the total, Sydney Thunder’s bowlers came out all guns blazing and bundled out the Heat for 143/10 in 17.3 overs. England pacer Saqib Mahmood picked up four wickets, while young leggie Jason Sangha clinched three.

Can the Thunder (THU) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

The Sydney Sixers are on a roll at the moment and have won both of their previous two matches. So far, they are functioning well as a unit, with batting and bowling performing in tandem. However, their middle order has looked vulnerable at times.

The Sydney Thunder looked like a menacing side in the last game. While their batting already looks strong, the addition of Saqib Mahmood has strengthened their bowling attack. While the Sydney Sixers have momentum on their side, the Thunder will take some confidence from their performance from the last match.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder are expected to win this contest.

