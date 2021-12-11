THU vs STA prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Melbourne Stars in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2021. Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney will host this exciting contest.

The Thunder and the Stars faced each other in the seventh match of the league. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted their last meeting and it was a cracker of a contest.

Sydney Thunder skipper Chris Green won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers did a fine job as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals until Nick Larkin and Hilton Cartwright joined hands for the Stars to build a partnership. They put an 80-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Larkin remained unbeaten on 52 and he, along with Cartwright (42), helped the Stars post 165 on the board, losing four wickets. Tanveer Sangha picked up two wickets with the ball for the Thunder.

Nathan McAndrew was good with the ball, picking up a wicket and giving away 27 runs in his four overs. It was up to the batters to chase down this total.

The Thunder openers were removed inside the powerplay but Matthew Gilkes and skipper Sam Billings meant business as they resurrected the innings. They stitched together a 89-run partnership but the wicket of Billings led to a mini-collapse.

Gilkes brought up his fifty but the Stars fought back in the game. With 11 needed off the final over, Adam Zampa of the Stars held his nerve to defend it successfully and win the game by four runs. Nathan Coulter-Nile finished with two wickets to his name.

It remains to be seen how the Thunder will respond in the reverse fixture. The home ground might add an advantage but they need to be on their toes as the Stars will be high on confidence after that closely-fought win.

Can the Stars (STA) beat the Thunder (THU)?

The Stars and the Thunder played out a thriller of a contest when they met last time. The Stars managed to hold their nerves in the end to win the game by four runs.

Everyone stepped up for the Stars and completed a win over the Thunder. The Thunder failed to fire in unison and need to be on their toes as they seek revenge for their loss.

The Stars have got some exciting players on their side and if they step up, they will be hard to stop. A win over the Thunder would have boosted their confidence and they will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect the Melbourne Stars to beat Sydney Thunder in the upcoming contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

