Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis - comparing their stats after 10 T20Is

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma will be a key member of the Indian team during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 22-year-old was among the 15-players named in the Men in Blue squad for the T20I tournament to be played in the UAE.

Ad

After impressing for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), the young southpaw was handed his T20I debut against West Indies in Tarouba in August 2023. Varma made an instant impact in his first match, scoring a fighting 39 off 22 balls, even as the Men in Blue went down by four runs. The Hyderabad cricketer has quickly gone on to establish himself as a crucial part of the T20I batting outfit.

Varma has featured in 25 T20Is so far. His good friend from South Africa, Dewald Brevis, made his T20I debut in August 2023 and has featured in 10 matches so far. We compare Brevis' batting stats with those of Varma after 10 T20Is.

Ad

Trending

Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 10 T20Is?

After 10 T20Is, Varma had 231 runs to his name at an average of 38.50. Of his 231 T20I runs, 173 had come in five innings against West Indies at an average of 57.66. The left-handed Indian batter had also scored 55 runs in one innings against Bangladesh. He had managed only one runs in two innings against Ireland and two runs in one innings against Nepal.

Ad

Having played 10 T20Is, Brevis has 318 runs to his name at an average of 39.75. The 22-year-old has scored 185 runs in five innings against Australia at an average of 46.25 and 79 runs in three innings against New Zealand at an average of 26.33. In two innings against Zimbabwe, he has scored 54 runs.

Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has a better strike rate after 10 T20Is?

After 10 T20Is, Varma had a strike rate of 142.59. The MI batter had a strike rate of 140.65 in five innings against West Indies and 211.53 in one innings against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, he had a strike rate of 33.33 from two innings against Ireland and 20 from one innings against Nepal.

Ad

After 10 T20Is, Brevis has a strike rate of 191.56. The highly-rated Proteas star has a strike rate of 194.73 from five innings against Australia and 225 in two innings against Zimbabwe. In three innings against New Zealand, Brevis has a strike rate of 168.08.

Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has more 50-plus scores after 10 T20Is?

Varma had two 50-plus scores to his name after 10 T20Is. The left-handed batter slammed 55* off just 26 balls against Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The knock featured two fours and six sixes. The youngster had also scored 51 off 41 balls against West Indies in Providence in August 2023, hitting five fours and a six.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 231 38.50 142.59 55* 0 2 Dewald Brevis 318 39.75 191.56 125* 1 1

Ad

(Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis T20I batting stats after 10 matches)

In 10 T20Is, Brevis has also registered two 50-plus scores. However, he has converted one of them into three figures. The Proteas star slammed 125* off 56 balls against Australia in Darwin in August 2025. The knock featured 12 fours and eight sixes. He followed it up with 53 off 26 in Cairns, hitting one four and six sixes.

Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has a better record in winning causes after 10 T20Is?

Of his first 10 T20Is, Varma featured in six matches that India won. In six innings, he scored 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 140.74, with a best of 55*. In three matches that Team India lost, he scored 117 runs, averaging 39. One T20I that he featured in ended in no result.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 6 114 38 140.74 55* 0 1 Dewald Brevis 3 179 179 223.75 125* 1 0

Ad

(Tilak Varma vs Dewald Brevis T20I batting stats in wins after 10 matches)

Brevis has been part of only three T20Is that South Africa have won. In three innings, he has scored 179 runs at an average of 179 (two not outs) and a strike rate of 223.75. In seven matches that the Proteas have lost, Brevis has scored 139 runs at an average of 19.85 and a strike rate of 161.62.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news