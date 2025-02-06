Tillo Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 29th edition of the Tillo Cup, a prestigious corporate cricket event in India, is set to return and start on February 7. Originally launched in 1990 as the Bandana Trophy, the tournament has evolved over the years and is now known as the Tillo Cup.

This renowned competition will return on Friday, February 7, with matches running through February 16. Held at the Hanuman Jew Mini Stadium in Tillo, Odisha, the event will feature eight teams competing over 15 matches for the coveted title.

The teams are evenly divided into two groups, each containing players of similar skill levels. Canara Bank, Union Sporting, JP Sports, and Lightning Legends make up Group A. Meanwhile, Wonder Cement, SPJ Cargo, Indian Oil, and Sapience make up Group B. The competition format includes a group stage, followed by semi-finals and the grand final, culminating in the crowning of the champion.

Trending

Mr. Praveen Choudhury, Director of GSM, expressed his excitement about the event, saying:

“We are thrilled to support the Indian cricket community by bringing top-tier brands to the Tillo Cup, providing an exceptional platform for both marquee and emerging players to compete at the highest level.”

Er. Lucky Swain, President of the Tillo Athletic Association and a prominent youth icon, also highlighted the significance of the event, noting:

“The Tillo Cup has always been a celebration of cricket, camaraderie, and the competitive spirit that unites players and fans alike.”

With participants from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Malaysia, and beyond, the Tillo International Cup has become a cornerstone of Odisha’s sporting culture, promoting grassroots development and offering a platform for young athletes to achieve global recognition. The inclusion of Indian stars like Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Yash Dhull, Ashutosh Sharma, and many more has added an interesting spice to heat the matches up.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Tillo Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 7

Match 1 - Canara Bank vs Union Sporting, 12:30 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 2 - JP Sports vs Lightning Legends, 12:30 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 3 - JP Sports vs Union Sporting, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - Canara Bank vs Lightning Legends, 1:00 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 5 - Lightning Legends vs Union Sporting, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - JP Sports vs Canara Bank, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 7 - Wonder Cement vs SPJ Cargo, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Indian Oil vs Sapience, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 9 - SPJ Cargo vs Sapience, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - Wonder Cement vs Indian Oil, 1:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 11 - Sapience vs Wonder Cement, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - Indian Oil vs SPJ Cargo, 1:00 PM

Friday, February 14

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Saturday, February 15

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Sunday, February 16

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Tillo Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Tillo Cup 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Tillo Cup 2025: Full Squads

Canara Bank

Bharat Chipli, Bikramkumar Das, D Chougule, Kashyap Bakhale, M Ramesh, Balaji G, C Raghu, Deepraj Gaonkar, Naveen M G, Raju Bhatkal, KB Pawan, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kotarangada Appanna, MB Darshan, Shreesha Achar

Union Sporting

Binayak Sahoo, B Pradhan, J Dalai, N Bhanj, N Behera, Saurabh Kanojia, Kameswar Barik, R Meher, A Singh, Badal Biswal, Sarbeswar Mohanty, S Priyadarshi

JP Sports

Ankit Solanki, Kishan Gupta, Mandeep Singh, P Sikarwar, R Singh, Shashank Awasthi, A Singh, D Chaudhary, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, M Kumar, P Girdhar, Ritik Sharma, V Gautam, Govind Sharma, H Tiwari, Rahul Sharma, Vishal Khokhar

Lightning Legends

Anmolpreet Singh, Nishant Kushwaha, Vineet Kumar, Abhishek Babber, Ankit Narwal, Madhav Pathania, Shubham Basla, Yatin Mehta, Rahul Tomar, Vikas Kumar Pal, Akshdeep Patel, Ankur Sangwan, Ashish Suhag, Raghu Sharma, Tinu Kundu, Vishwas Saroha

Wonder Cement

Squads are yet to be announced…

SPJ Cargo

Squads are yet to be announced…

Indian Oil

Squads are yet to be announced…

Sapience

Squads are yet to be announced…

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️