Tissot launches a Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 2018 to commemorate its International Brand Ambassador

Virat Kohli Brand Ambassador Tissot India at the launch of the TISSOT CHRONO XL CLASSIC VIRAT KOHLI 2018 special edition

Mumbai, September 26, 2018: Tissot, the largest traditional Swiss watch brand based on volume, launched a Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli Special Edition commemorating its association with its Brand Ambassador.

Committed to provide the most innovative and best in class timepieces, the Tissot Chrono XL Classic edited especially for Virat Kohli embodies a unique set of customizations that personify Tissot Ambassador. Known as the Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 2018, the watch features his navy blue logo engraved on its white silk-printed case back and a navy blue leather strap enhances the sporty aesthetics of this special edition. The stopwatch number 20 is changed by 18 and stands out in red, representing Virat Kohli’s number and the color of the swiss flag. This piece is limited to 3018 only: 18 relates to Virat Kohli’s Indian Team jersey number and the year 2018 is the year during which he will celebrate his 30th birthday. Therefore, the number of units produced is 3018.

Mr. François Thiebaud, Tissot President SA, sent a congratulatory message to Virat from Le Locle, Switzerland. He said, “This is the first time we have launched a special edition for a cricketer and I feel extremely proud since it is for Virat, who has excelled in every genre of the sport and has aced innumerable records.”

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli expressed, “I’m thrilled to launch a personalized Tissot Chrono XL Classic edition. My three years of association with Tissot have been a wonderful journey. I was totally involved in the designing of this line and I hope you all like it as much as we do.”

The watch will be in stores from October 2018 onwards.

