TIT vs ROC prediction: Who will win the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match?

Titans and Rocks will lock horns in the final of CSA T20 Challenge 2022 on Sunday, 27 February. St George's Park in Port Elizabeth will host the encounter.

The Titans, led by Theunis de Bruyn, have been unstoppable so far. After starting with an eight-run loss against the Warriors, the Titans are now on a seven-match winning streak. They topped the table with 24 points from seven games.

In the semi-final on Friday, 25 February, they defeated the Dolphins by six wickets. After electing to bowl first, the Titans restricted the Dolphins to 93 for eight in 20 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the Titans bowlers with figures of 4-1-15-3.

Junior Dala and Ayabulela Gqamane also accounted for two scalps each. From there on, the Titans tracked down the target in 14.1 overs. Dewald Brevis, who had a brilliant campaign in 2022 U19 World Cup in the West Indies, was the top-scorer with 38 runs from 30 balls.

Skipper De Bruyn and Sibonelo Makhanya scored 18 runs each for the Titans. Kerwin Mungroo picked up three wickets for the Dolphins, but his efforts went in vain.

The Rocks, captained by Pieter Malan, have had a topsy-turvy run in the championship thus far. They finished fourth in the table with 17 points from seven games and a net run rate of 0.207. In the semi-final on Friday, the Rocks defeated Western Province by seven wickets.

After batting first, the Province could only get themselves up to 118 in 19.5 overs. Ziyaad Abrahams picked up four wickets to break the backbone of their batting unit. Siyabonga Mahima and Shaun von Berg bagged two wickets apiece for the Rocks.

Gavin Kaplan and Jonathan Bird each scored 31 runs to top-score for the Western Province. The Rocks tracked the target down in 18.1 overs after skipper Malan scored a run-a-ball 57, decorated with six fours and a six. Janneman Malan also made a handy 35-ball 39.

Will the Rocks (ROC) beat the Titans (TIT)?

In their previous meeting on 9 February, the Titans beat the Rocks by three runs. Since then, the Titans have been on a roll, having not lost a single match. They seem to be the firm favorites to lift the trophy.

Prediction: The Titans to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

