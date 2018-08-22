TN all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan moves to Uttrakhand

Malolan Rangarajan celebrates after taking a wicket

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan will be turning out for a new team in the upcoming domestic season as he has been snapped up by newcomers Uttrakhand ahead of the start of the new season.

Maloloan, 29, was an integral part of the TN side ever since making his debut in 2011. But, in the last two seasons, he hardly got to play for them because of the team combination. In a bid to start playing regularly, the off-spinner has taken his decision.

"Cricket is my main motivation. I haven't played as much as I would have liked in the last few years. I just want to start playing Cricket again," he said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

In the 38 first-class games he played for Tamil Nadu, the right-hander has scored 1251 runs at an average of 30 and has taken 119 wickets at an average of 28.19. Apart from this, he has turned up in three List A and two T20 games for the state.

He also thanked the TNCA for giving him enough opportunities in the last seven seasons that helped him mature as a cricketer.

"TNCA has given me the opportunity to represent them for seven years. I went on to represent the South Zone as well, which is because of TNCA only. Their support has been amazing. They were also aware of my shift from TN to Uttrakhand from the beginning. A couple of months back, I told them that the right thing for me is to move on and go to a different state. They understood it and were very supportive. In simple words, I am moving out with their blessings only," he added.

He also spoke about various things ahead of his move to Uttrakhand. Here are the excerpts.

You will be moving out of your comfort zone and playing for a team that will start from scratch. What are the challenges you will be facing by doing so?

I played just five first-class games in the last two years. Before that, I was a regular. So, I just want to start playing Cricket again. Moving to a team that is starting from scratch and being a cricketer who has played first-class Cricket, there is a responsibility to set the standard. My responsibility is to do well and ensure that Uttarakhand is one of the two teams which qualifies to the knockouts.

Who else apart from you will be turning out for Uttrakhand this season? Who will coach the team?

Rajat Bhatia will be the captain and Vineet Saxena will play for us. I don't know about the coach yet.

Will you be playing divisional cricket in Tamil Nadu after this?

Definitely, I'll still play league cricket in Tamil Nadu. I'm signing as a professional player for Uttarakhand and for the duration of the first class season I will be with them. I will still continue to be Vijay CC's captain.

Do you have any personal expectations for yourselves for the season?

In the last couple of years, I've played only TNPL. So, I've made a conscious decision to enjoy my Cricket and I just want to continue that. While doing that if I'm able to help Uttarakhand achieve its goals then I will be happy.