TNCA grassroots cricket scores: Who did what this week

Bagawati Prasad FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News 73 // 29 Aug 2018, 19:50 IST

What's this about?

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) League is one such venture supported by the TNCA which offers youngsters a platform to showcase the talent.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

Action from TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA

Right-arm medium-pacer M Ramesh claimed five wickets for 16 runs to help Lucas TVS register a comprehensive 131-run win over Royal Enfield in a Group A match of the 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy recently.

M Ramesh of Lucas TVS

Batting first, Lucas TVS posted a massive 216 for nine in 30 overs. S Karthick was the top-scorer for Lucas smashing 65 runs, while B Udayakumar gave him good support with an unbeaten fifty. In reply, Royal Enfield caved into the run-rate pressure as they were bundled out for 85 in 19.3 overs with Ramesh running through the batting unit.

Another match between Seaways Shipping and Ashok Leyland Ennore ended in a draw after rain played havoc in the second innings. Ashok Leyland were 44 for 1 in reply to Seaways Shipping's 206/9.

Brief scores: TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19: II Division: Autolec ERC 140/8 in 30 Overs (G. Sivananthan 65) Beat FSCA 123/9 in 30 Overs (S. Aravinda 39, V. Raja three for 31); 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19: Group A: Lucas TVS 216/9 in 30 Overs (S. Karthick 65, T.S.R. Venkateswara 44, B. Udayakumar 50 n.o) Beat Royal Enfield 85 in 19.3 Overs (M. Ramesh (ramp) five for 16); Group B: Seaways Shipping 206/9 in 30 Overs (M. Dhasaradhan 55, S. Sathyanarayanan 47, B. Rajan 36, D. Krishna Kumar (Offie) five for 52) Drew with Ashok Leyland Ennore 44 for 1 in 7.5 Overs. Note : Match Interrupted due to rain.