Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

TNCA grassroots cricket scores: Who did what this week

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
73   //    29 Aug 2018, 19:50 IST

What's this about?

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) League is one such venture supported by the TNCA which offers youngsters a platform to showcase the talent.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

Action from TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA

Right-arm medium-pacer M Ramesh claimed five wickets for 16 runs to help Lucas TVS register a comprehensive 131-run win over Royal Enfield in a Group A match of the 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy recently.


M
M Ramesh of Lucas TVS

Batting first, Lucas TVS posted a massive 216 for nine in 30 overs. S Karthick was the top-scorer for Lucas smashing 65 runs, while B Udayakumar gave him good support with an unbeaten fifty. In reply, Royal Enfield caved into the run-rate pressure as they were bundled out for 85 in 19.3 overs with Ramesh running through the batting unit. 

Another match between Seaways Shipping and Ashok Leyland Ennore ended in a draw after rain played havoc in the second innings. Ashok Leyland were 44 for 1 in reply to Seaways Shipping's 206/9. 

Brief scores: TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19: II Division: Autolec ERC 140/8 in 30 Overs (G. Sivananthan 65) Beat FSCA 123/9 in 30 Overs (S. Aravinda 39, V. Raja three for 31); 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19: Group A: Lucas TVS 216/9 in 30 Overs (S. Karthick 65, T.S.R. Venkateswara 44, B. Udayakumar 50 n.o) Beat Royal Enfield 85 in 19.3 Overs (M. Ramesh (ramp) five for 16); Group B: Seaways Shipping 206/9 in 30 Overs (M. Dhasaradhan 55, S. Sathyanarayanan 47, B. Rajan 36, D. Krishna Kumar (Offie) five for 52) Drew with Ashok Leyland Ennore 44 for 1 in 7.5 Overs. Note : Match Interrupted due to rain.

Topics you might be interested in:
Tamil Nadu Cricket Leisure Reading Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League Scores
Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Cricket writer, Author: Cricket Soru Poduma
TN all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan moves to Uttrakhand 
RELATED STORY
Dindigul to host 2018 Duleep Trophy from August 17
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu's K Vignesh and Baba...
RELATED STORY
Australia trip was a proper pre-season camp, says Tamil...
RELATED STORY
I am trying to be a complete all-rounder, says J Kousik
RELATED STORY
KB Arun Karthik: A tale of difficult decisions
RELATED STORY
5 greatest players from Tamil Nadu
RELATED STORY
2018 TNPL: Tamil Nadu fielding coach R Prasanna appointed...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Individual Test Scores for India outside Asia
RELATED STORY
TNCA to launch One Day and T20 tournaments for women
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 129/10
NOR 189/6 (53.5 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Durham by 60 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DUR VS NOR live score
| 10:00 AM
MSX 169/10
SSX 120/6 (27.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Middlesex by 49 runs with 4 wickets remaining
MSX VS SSX live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 365/6 (96.0 ov)
DBY
Day 1 | Stumps: Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us