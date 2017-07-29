TNPL 2017: L Balaji feels the tournament is a great opportunity for youngsters

Balaji currently plays the role of a bowling coach/mentor to both KKR and Tamil Nadu team.

by Press Release News 29 Jul 2017, 23:26 IST

Balaji was the bowling coach of the KKR team in the last edition of the IPL

L Balaji was a part of the Indian Team which toured Pakistan for the historic tour in 2004 and went on to feature in eight Tests, 30 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals. He then represented Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He currently plays the role of a bowling coach/mentor to both KKR and Tamil Nadu team. The fast bowler spoke exclusively to the India Cements Ltd TNPL website on the sidelines of the game between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings.

Thoughts on India Cements Ltd TNPL?

Ans: It is a fantastic platform; so far it has done a great job. The main aspect is it has taken the game to the districts. This was missing for a long time because league matches are played here (in Chennai). With India Cements Ltd TNPL, the matches are played in the districts. We are widening our cricketing boundaries. It is a great opportunity for a lot of youngsters; around 100 cricketers are playing in the tournament and they are getting good exposure in front of very good crowds and being a part of few nail-biting games.

What do you make of the fast bowling in TNPL?

Ans: It all comes from experience. Unless and until you experience what is happening on field, you won’t be able to get the 100% feeling. As a fast bowler, you need to exploit the opportunities and not be saying it is a batsman’s game. You have enough deliveries to showcase your skills and you will do well when you evolve yourself.

Teams that have impressed you in the TNPL, apart from Albert TUTI Patriots?

Ans: Dindigul is doing good; they have got decent bowling and batting. It is relatively early stage of the tournament and lot of cricket is yet to be played. You will get know how the teams are going once the league reaches its final stages.

How is the retirement life treating you?

Ans: I have not retired; I am still part of the support staff aspect. I have not missed the game because the game has been pulling me and I am enjoying my game.