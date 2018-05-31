TNPL 2018: Monty Desai appointed as Lyca Kovai Kings' mentor

Monty and members of his coaching staff from Tuti Patriots, JR Madanagopal and Gokulakrishnan, have joined Lyca Kovai Kings.

The Lyca Kovai Kings think tank with Monty Desai in the middle

Monty Desai has been appointed as the mentor of Tamil Nadu Premier League side, Lyca Kovai Kings. Monty will be replacing former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener at the helm of the Kovai franchise.

Monty is no stranger to the TNPL as he was the mentor of former champions Tuti Patriots, who won the tournament in 2016 and lost in the final in 2017. Not only Monty but also his coaching staff from Tuti Patriots, JR Madanagopal and Gokulakrishnan, have joined Lyca Kovai Kings ahead of the 2018 edition.

The operations manager of the franchise, Mr Nishanthan, confirmed the development and added that Monty and co. have been very successful in TNPL so far and the franchise is happy to be associated with them ahead of the third season.

"Yes, Monty will be replacing Lance Kluesner. Monty will be our mentor, Mr. JR Madanagopal will be our batting coach while Mr. Gokulakrishnan will be our bowling coach. I don't think Lance will be a part of our team this time. Even our assistant coach from the last season, R Prasanna, has switched sides. If you see, they (Monty Desai, JR Madanagopal and Gokulakrishnan) have a winning formula in the TNPL so far. They have also brought in a positive mindset. We have been very very happy with the way they have gone about their business. They know what to do and we are fully backing them," said Nishanthan.

Monty was present at the 2018 TNPL draft and made sure that his team picked the players they wanted going into the season. Apart from retaining R Rohith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and S Ajith Ram, Lyca Kovai Kings have picked as many as 16 members in the draft.

List of players picked by Lyca Kovai Kings: Anthony Das, Natarajan T, Abhinav Mukund, K.Vignesh, Shahrukh Khan M, Akkil Srinaath, Suresh Kumar J, Mithun R, Suresh Babu, Sumant Jain, Rajesh MP, Ashwin Venkataraman, M Raja, R Sathyanarayan, Mohammed Adnan Khan, S Manikandan