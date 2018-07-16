TNPL 2018: Siechem Madurai Panthers register historic win over Chepauk Super Gillies

Thala celebrates after running Ganga Sridhar Raju out

History has been created in Tamil Nadu Premier League. After losing their first 15 matches over three years in the tournament, the team from Madurai have registered their first win in the TNPL. Yes, you read it right.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have registered their first win in TNPL as they defeated defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies by 26 runs in their second match of the season at the ICL Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli.

Chasing a modest total of 154 to win, Chepauk were off to a slow start as they lost their skipper KH Gopinath early. The other opener Ganga Sridhar Raju and wicketkeeper-batsman S Kartik kept the scorecard ticking. Ganga's nightmare at the crease came to an end when he was run out by Thalaivan Sargunam for a 26-ball 24.

The defending champions lost three quick wickets as Rahil Shah castled U Sasidev and B Rahul before the mystery spin of CV Varun accounted for S Kartik, who scored a run-a-ball 28. That was the final nail in the coffin for Chepauk.

M Ashwin tried to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat by scoring 22 but that wasn't enough as Chepauk's innings ended at 127. CV Varun was the pick of the Panthers bowlers as he picked up three wickets conceding 16 runs.

Earlier in the day, Panthers scored 153/9 in their 20 overs after being put into bat. A 21-ball 37 from J Kousik and a 29-ball 37 from Shijit Chandran took them to a decent total as their side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. M Ashwin and Sunny Kumar Singh picked three wickets apiece for Chepauk.

Turning point: Chepauk Super Gillies' slow start to their innings dented their momentum in the run chase and losing four wickets in five overs shifted the game in favour of Panthers.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 127 in 20 overs (S Kartik 28, CV Varun 3/16, Rahil Shah 3/27) lost to Siechem Madurai Panthers 153/9 in 20 overs (J Kousik 37, Shijit Chandran 37, M Ashwin 3/24) by 26 runs.