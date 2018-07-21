TNPL 2018: Vijay Shankar joins Chepauk Super Gillies

Vijay Shankar in action during a game against England Lions in the one-day tri-series in England

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has joined his Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) side Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk, Chennai ahead of their third league game against iDream Karaikudi Kaalai.

Vijay was part of the India A side that toured England to take on England Lions and West Indies A in a triangular one-day series followed by a two-match FC series against West Indies A and a one-off FC match against England Lions that featured the likes of Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, David Malan, Dom Bess etc.

Vijay was an integral part of the India A side in the tour but did not feature in the final match of the tour against England Lions. His arrival will be a news to cherish for the defending TNPL champions Chepauk Super Gillies as they lost their first two matches to Ruby Trichy Warriors and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

#TNPL2018 @vijayshankar260 , who was with the India A team in England, joins the @supergillies squad for @TNPremierLeague . Vijay goes for a walk around the ground as his teammates battle it out in the middle against @TeamKaraikudi at Chepauk pic.twitter.com/6vDxeMGUQz — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) July 21, 2018

Though Vijay did not take part in Gillies' third game against Kaalai, he is expected to be a part of the Gillies side that will take on Lyca Kovai Kings at the ICL cricket ground in Tirunelveli on July 27. The six-day break should give him enough time to recover from the jet lag and be raring to go to take the field in the tournament.

Vijay was Chepauk Super Gillies' first draft pick in the 2018 TNPL drafts. In the first two seasons, he was a part of Lyca Kovai Kings but did not play a single match in the two years because of his India A commitments. In all likelihood, he will be making his TNPL debut in the ongoing third edition.