TNPL 2019: Pre-season trading window to be introduced for the first time in the tournament

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 19 // 19 Jun 2019, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Each team would try and capitalize on this time and get the best bargain possible

What’s the story?

Before the start of the 2019 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), a trading window would be open for each team from June 19 to June 29.

In a meeting conducted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s council, it was decided that the tournament would commence on 19th of July and prior to its start, every team would be granted a ‘trading window’.

In case you didn’t know…

The Indian Premier League (IPL) too had a similar process prior to IPL 2019 which saw the likes of Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis etc. switch teams.

The heart of the matter

During this trading window, each team would be allowed to buy and sell or trade in a maximum of three players, before the 2019 edition starts. All the teams would aim to capitalise on this opportunity and try to form a strong core and then build a strong line-up around it. The teams would also have to make swift and thoroughly researched calls, as there are only ten days for them to get their best offers to the undrafted players.

It was also decided that this year’s tournament would not have the mandatory Under-19 player rule. It was also decided that there will be 32 matches played and the entire tournament would be held across three venues only.

Also, on the financial front, the team participation fees was increased to 20% and the Net Central Right to the last placed team was also hiked by about INR 59 lakh.

What’s next?

With the tournament all set to begin from the 19th of next month, it will be interesting to see what changes teams make in their squads during the trading window that is being provided for the first time in this tournament.