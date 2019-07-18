TNPL 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and where to watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Ravichandran will be available for the entirety of the Tamil Nadu Premier League

The 4th edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to begin on 19th July and it promises to be yet another season which will unearth a lot of unknown but talented players from the state. Players like Varun Chakravarthy, Thangarasu Natarajan, and Narayan Jagadeesan have risen to fame due to the TNPL.

As usual, the league will feature eight teams and Siechem Madurai Panthers will enter this edition as the defending champions. After finishing 2nd in the points table, the Panthers comfortably won the knockout matches to seal their first title. KB Arun Karthik starred for the side with 472 runs in 10 matches while Abhishek Tanwar and Varun Chakravarthy lead the bowling attack with 15 and 9 wickets respectively.

"Going into a competition as defending champions is a great feeling. There will be enormous pressure to continue the good vein of form we showed last season. I will want the boys to enjoy being part of this tournament and play good solid cricket as that's what won us the trophy last year," Arun Karthick said during the team event in Chennai on Wednesday.

When does the tournament start?

The 4th edition of the TNPL will begin on 19th July, Friday with Dindigul Dragons taking on Chepauk Super Gillies at the former's home ground, NPR College ground. The match will begin at 7.15 pm.

What are the other venues?

Apart from the NPR College ground, matches will also be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli and the state's most famous ground in Chennai, the M.A Chidambaram stadium.

Will the tournament be broadcasted?

Yes, Star Sports network will broadcast the tournament on Star Sports 3 and some select matches on Star Sports Tamil too. Meanwhile, Hotstar will stream all the matches.

Jul 19, Fri

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 1st Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Jul 20, Sat

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 2nd Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

3:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs Madurai Panthers, 3rd Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Jul 21, Sun

Lyca Kovai Kings vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 4th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Jul 22, Mon

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers, 5th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 23, Tue

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 6th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 24, Wed

Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 7th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Jul 25, Thu

TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 8th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Jul 26, Fri

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 9th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 27, Sat

Dindigul Dragons vs TUTI Patriots, 10th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

3:15 PM

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 11th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 28, Sun

Madurai Panthers vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 12th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 13th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 29, Mon

Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 14th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 30, Tue

TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 15th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Jul 31, Wed

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers, 16th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 01, Thu

Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots, 17th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 02, Fri

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers, 18th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 19th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 03, Sat

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 20th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers, 21st Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 04, Sun

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 22nd Match

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

7:15 PM

Aug 05, Mon

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 23rd Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 06, Tue

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 24th Match

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 07, Wed

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 25th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Aug 08, Thu

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers, 26th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Aug 09, Fri

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 27th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

3:15 PM

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 28th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Aug 11, Sun

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

3:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

Aug 13, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

7:15 PM

Aug 15, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Final

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

7:15 PM