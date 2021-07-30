TNPL 2021: Match 15 – Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Dindigul Dragons will take on the Salem Spartans in the 15th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The game will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, July 30.

The Dindigul Dragons find themselves in third place in the TNPL table, with two wins from their three games so far. They come into the clash having beaten the Ruby Trichy Warriors last time out, claiming a comfortable five-wicket victory. Setting a target of 146, Dindigul chased it out down in the final over, with Captain C Hari Nishanth scoring a quick-fire 38 in the top order, while RS Mokit Hariharan saw them over the line with an unbeaten 41.

The Salem Spartans have struggled with one win in three games played so far. After their opener was washed out, the Spartans clinched a memorable 16-run win over the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. However, their last game saw them defeated by the Chepauk Super Gillies, who won with seven balls to spare. The Spartans failed to defend their score of 142, as N Jagadeesan led the Gillies to victory.

The Dragons will look to build on their win last time out, while the Spartans will aim to bounce back to winning ways following their disappointing defeat in the previous game.

Match Details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021

Date: July 30, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game will be warm with significant cloud cover. Temperatures will hover in the higher 30 degree Celsius range, so expect dew to come into the picture as the game progresses. There are unlikely to be any stoppages and, a full match is on the cards.

Pitch Report

Scores in the region of 150 are common during TNPL and will be considered par. In humid conditions, chasing will be a viable option for the captain who wins the toss. Almost no total has been defended during the tournament. The pacers have struggled to get any help from the surface while the spinners continue to lead the line.

Predicted Playing XI

Dindigul Dragons

The Dindigul Dragons will stick to their combination after an impressive performance last time out.

Predicted XI: S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan

Salem Spartans

The Spartans lost last time out but will expect the likes of Vijay Shankar, Akshay Srinivasan and Daryl Ferrario to come good eventually.

Predicted XI: Daryl Ferrario (c), KH Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, S Abhishek, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Vijay Shankar, B Praanesh, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy.

Match Prediction

The Dindigul Dragons will be favorites and should likely clinch a win at Chepauk on Friday. The Dragons come into the clash on the back of a win and will carry momentum into the contest, unlike the Spartans who lost to the Super Gillies in the last game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy