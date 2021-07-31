TNPL 2021: Match 16 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Lyca Kovai Kings will meet IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Kovai Kings have won two of their four matches so far. They are coming off a 19-run win over the Madurai Panthers in their previous game, after batting first and posting 172 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last game after mustering only 110-8. They are in the bottom half of the table, with just one win from four games.

While the Kovai Kings will look to bolster their position in the points table, Tamizhans will be desperate for a win to move up the standings. The in-form Kovai Kings should pose a tough challenge to the Tamizhans.

Match Details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2021.

Date: July 31, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 3:30 PM (IST).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Weather Report

The weather will be cool and breezy with the possibility of light thunderstorms. There is a chance of rain. However, a full match can be expected, with the temperature likely varying from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has considerably slowed down, as a number of matches have been played at the venue. Spinners could play a crucial role on the surface. The overcast conditions could assist the pacers initially. Anything around 140-150 should be a decent score, so the team winning the toss could opt to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Sai Sudarshan has been a mainstay with the bat for the Kovai Kings, notching up three fifties from four games so far. His 61-run innings in the previous outing propelled his team to a total of 172. Shahrukh Khan found his groove with an unbeaten 58.

Abhishek Tanwar put up an all-round display, scoring 22 runs and grabbing two key wickets. Ajith Ram and Ramesh Divakar claimed three wickets apiece. Overall, the Kovai Kings had an all-round effort to script a fine win.

Predicted XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Batting will be a concern for the Tamizhans, who could only manage 110 runs in their previous match. Their batting order will have to click, with crucial games coming up. Their bowlers put up a spirited effort to take the last game deep. However, they'll need to step up to finish in the top four.

Predicted XI: S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), S Aravind, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Match Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings have a formidable batting line-up, with Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan and Ganga Sridhar Raju in form. Their bowlers have chipped in as well. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, have been inconsistent with both bat and ball and will need to perform well as a unit. With momentum on their side, the Kovai Kings are the favourites to score two points from this clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav