TNPL 2021: Match 26 – Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the Salem Spartans will lock horns with the Madurai Panthers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides have lost their previous games and will be going out all guns blazing in the upcoming clash.

The Madurai Panthers are in the fifth position in the table with five points to their name. They have won two games and lost three so far. They are in contention to qualify for the playoffs and a win against the Spartans in their next game will certainly increase their chances of qualifying.

Skipper NS Chaturved has been the standout performer for the Panthers this season. He has scored some crucial runs for the team and the likes of Arun Karthik and Jagatheesan Kousik have made them a heavy batting side. Silambarasan has also led the bowling department brilliantly.

The Salem Spartans, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them as they have managed to win only once out of five games. They have already been knocked out of the tournament and will be looking to finish the season on a high.

Experienced players Vijay Shankar and Murugan Ashwin have failed to perform for the Spartans. Shankar found some form in the last game but hasn’t been good overall. With the ball, Periyaswamy has been the only positive for them in this edition. They will be looking for a consolation win against the Panthers.

Match details:

Match: Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: August 07, Saturday 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The temperature in Chennai will hover between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is some rain expected late in the night. Fans can expect a full game tomorrow.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side. Though it becomes good for batting under lights, any score above 150 runs is a difficult task for teams chasing. Dew will play a major role in the teams' decision at the toss.

Predicted playing XIs

Salem Spartans

Having already been knocked out of the tournament, expect the Spartans to play freely in their last game. They will be eager to finish the tournament on a high. If Daryl Ferrario is fit, he will come back in the side to lead in the final game. Ravi Karthikeyan is also expected to return to the side.

Playing XI: S Abhishek, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario (c), Vijay Shankar, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, AVR Rathnam, Lokesh Raj, G Periyaswamy

Madurai Panthers

The Madurai Panthers have a good chance of qualifying for the playoffs. With one game to go, don’t expect them to make any changes in the XI that featured against the Chepauk Super Gillies in their last game.

Playing XI: P Praveen Kumar, Sugenthiran, B Anirudh Sita Ram (wk), NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Arun Karthik, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, V Gowtham, Kiran Akash, B Rocky

Match prediction:

With qualification on the line, expect the Madurai Panthers to come out all guns blazing against their opponents. The Spartans have looked out of sorts in this competition so fans can expect the Madurai Panthers to come out on top against the depleted Salem Spartans.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar