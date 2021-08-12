TNPL 2021: Qualifier 2 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing TNPL on Friday, August 13, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Super Gillies had a nervy outing in the first round. On the basis of a superior net run rate, they finished second in the points table, which earned them two chances to qualify for the final. The Kaushik Gandhi-led team found some momentum with a four-match winning streak.

However, having lost back-to-back matches against the Ruby Trichy Warriors, they must be a worried unit. In the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, the Super Gillies lost by five wickets. S Radhakrishnan’s unbeaten 54-ball 82 went in vain as the Warriors chased down 154 with one delivery to spare.

The Dragons, on the other hand, finished third in the points table. Hence, in order to win the championship, they had to win three games in a row. After winning their first match in the Eliminator, the Dragons are in for another must-win affair on Friday against the two-time champions.

In the league stage, the Dragons lost to the Super Gillies by 24 runs. In the Eliminator, Hari Nishanth’s men looked in great rhythm, having beaten IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by six wickets. R Vivek’s unbeaten 28-ball 57 helped them chase down 146 with 18 balls left.

Match Details:

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 13, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

There will be clouds throughout the duration of the match, though there is a minimum chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius with humidity in the high-60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk is traditionally a slow and low one. However, the batters have had their say as well in the TNPL 2021. Even in the last two games, the chasing teams found it easy to track down targets. Batting second should again be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

The Super Gillies will again look up to Narayan Jagadeesan for a brisk start. The right-hander is their leading run-scorer with 225 runs. Radhakrishnan played a blinder last time and he should be high on confidence. M Siddharth and Sai Kishore have done a chunk of the work in the bowling department and a lot will depend on them as well.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Jaganath Sinivas, S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul

Dindigul Dragons

Skipper Nishanth has led the Dragons from the front as he is their leading run-scorer with 312 runs. Vivek and Mani Bharathi have lent him the required support with 233 and 187 runs respectively. R Suthesh is the Dragons' highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps. Vignesh and Gurjapneet have picked up seven wickets each.

Playing XI: Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Match prediction:

Being two-time champions, the Super Gillies know the art of winning. But on current form, the Dragons look a stronger unit. The chasing team should come out trumps on Friday.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee