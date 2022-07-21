TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 23

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have kept themselves alive in the 2022 TNPL after beating the Madurai Panthers by 53 runs in Match 23 on Wednesday, July 20.

The Tamizhans put forth a stupendous bowling performance and shot the Panthers out for a meager score of 76 in 17.2 overs in a chase of 130. Aswin Crist picked up three wickets and never allowed the Panthers' batters to settle into a rhythm.

The Tamizhans, however, will be looking to improve their batting going forward. Barring Maan Bafna, who scored an unbeaten 34-ball 30, none of their batters could put up a fight in the match.

The Panthers, in the meantime, are in the top three of the points table, but they need to win their next match to book their spot in the next round.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

After Match No. 23 of the TNPL, Nellai Royal Kings batter R Sanjay Yadav remained the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The batter has scored 322 runs from six matches at an average of 161 and a strike rate of 190.53 with a top score of an unbeaten 103.

His teammate Baba Aparajith isn't far behind him, having scored 282 runs at an average of 70.50 with three half-centuries to show for his efforts.

KB Arun Karthik is the leading run-scorer for the Panthers while Maan Bafna is topping the run-charts for the Tamizhans.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Abhishek Tanwar happens to be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up 12 wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 6.35 and a stupendous strike rate of 9.9.

Panthers' L Kiran Akash is second on the list with 10 wickets from five matches although at a fairly expensive economy rate of 8.57.

R Silambarasan, Akash's teammate in the Panthers, has 10 wickets to his name from six matches with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

