TNPL 2022, MP vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd Match?

The third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 sees Madurai Panthers take on Chepauk Super Gillies. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will play host to this exciting encounter.

Madurai Panthers didn’t have the best of seasons last time around. They managed to win only two of their seven games and finished at the sixth position with five points to their name. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and will look to finish in the top four this time around.

NS Chaturved will be leading the Panthers in TNPL 2022. The likes of Jagatheesan Kousik, Arun Karthik, Varun Chakaravarthy will play a vital role for their progress in the competition.

Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, are the defending champions, having lifted the title in 2021. They didn’t have the best of starts to this year’s competition as they lost to the Nellai Royal Kings in their opening game in a nail-biting contest.

The Royal Kings posted 184 on the board after being put in to bat first. The Super Gillies tried hard but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to end their innings on 184/7, forcing the game into a Super Over.

They only managed to score nine runs in the Super Over which wasn’t enough as the Royal Kings got across the line with one ball to spare. Chepauk Super Gillies will now look to register their first win of the competition.

Will Madurai Panthers (MP) beat Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG)?

Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

Madurai Panthers will be playing their first game of the competition on Saturday against heavyweights Chepauk Super Gillies. With both teams having a good balance to their respective sides, fans can expect another cracking contest. It will be a test of nerves for the Panthers who will be looking to get off to a winning start.

The Chepauk Super Gillies lost their opening game of this year’s competition but have a good amount of experience and it will come in handy while facing the Panthers on Saturday. They will be eager to bounce back in the tournament and are expected to grab two points while facing the Panthers.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win this encounter.

