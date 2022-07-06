TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Sanjay Yadav stars as Nellai makes it four out of four - Updated after Match 10

The Nellai Royal Kings looked to build on their rollicking start against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in match 10 of TNPL 2022 on Tuesday, July 6, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. They managed to do so with aplomb, recording a 26-run win in a high-scoring encounter.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, the Madurai bowlers were immediately put under the pump by the Nellai batters. The openers swung hard, and while Pradosh Paul fell early, Sri Neranjan's blitz took them to a powerplay total of 61/1. Baba Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav bossed the middle overs, with the former falling for a 27-ball 34 at the start of the 14th over.

When skipper Baba Indrajith joined Sanjay Yadav at the crease, the Nellai Royal Kings changed gears. They made the most of a sub-par effort on the field from the Madurai Panthers. Kiran Akash (2-44) was the only Madurai bowler to have an impact on the game, with even Varun Chakravarthy leaking runs at an economy of 12.5. Sanjay Yadav finished strongly, ending with a 42-ball 70, with NRK getting to a solid total of 209/3.

In reply, Madurai batted with good intent, despite losing opener Balchander Anirudh early on. They soon lost another wicket, and NS Chaturved joined Arun Karthik in the middle with the score reading 30-2. The duo stitched a quick-fire 54-run partnership that got the Madurai innings going. However, Chaturved fell in the ninth over, and Madurai found themselves requiring 115 runs in the last ten overs.

Left-arm spinner N Harish struck at regular intervals, leaving Arun Karthik with no stable partners even as he soldiered on. The required run rate kept climbing despite his heroics. He eventually fell in the last over after scoring a valiant 57-ball 106. A lack of support from the other end for the keeper-batter meant that the Madurai Panthers fell short by 26 runs.

Sanjay Yadav won another 'Player of the Match' award for his contribution with the bat.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after NRK vs SMP match.

The Nellai Royal Kings are making the top spot in the TNPL table their own with some clinical performances. The Madurai Panthers, meanwhile, dropped down a place to third after their first defeat of the season with an NRR of -0.095.

