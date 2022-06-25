TNPL 2022, SS vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today's 4th Match?

Salem Spartans will cross swords with Nellai Royal Kings in the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

This will be Salem Spartans' opening game of this year’s competition. Murugan Ashwin has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in TNPL 2022. They have got experienced players in Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar, who will look to contribute to the team’s success. G Periyaswamy impressed everyone last year and is certainly a player to look forward to this season.

Salem Spartans finished seventh last year with only five points to their name. They only managed to win two of their seven games and will surely be looking to bounce back in this year’s competition.

The Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start in this edition. They faced the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies, whom they defeated in a thrilling contest to start their campaign on a winning note.

After being asked to bat first, the Royal Kings posted 184 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers tried hard but the Super Gillies forced the game to a Super Over. V Athisayaraj Davidson bowled brilliantly to concede only nine runs and the Royal Kings chased it down with one ball to spare.

Will Salem Spartans (SS) beat Nellai Royal Kings (NRK)?

Salem Spartans struggled last year and had a season to forget. They have got a good amount of experience in their ranks this time around and will look to start this edition on a winning note. The Spartans have got some exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, they certainly have the ability to go all the way.

The Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, were outstanding in their first game of TNPL 2022 against the Chepauk Super Gillies and will be high on confidence. The Royal Kings have a good balance to their side and are expected to continue their winning momentum.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win this clash.

