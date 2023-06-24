TNPL 2023, Match 15, Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 15th game of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will see Salem Spartans take on the Siechem Madurai Panthers at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Saturday.

The Spartans have won only one of their games. They lost to Nellai Royal Kings in their last game in a nail-biting contest. Kaushik Gandhi scored 51 to lift the Spartans to 115-4 after 16 overs. The Royal Kings, though, chased down a revised target of 129.

Meanwhile, Madurai Panthers are struggling in this year’s competition, losing both their games at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a heavy loss against Dindigul Dragons in their last outing.

After being asked to bat first, the Panthers got bundled out for 123, with J Kousik top-scoring with 45. Gurjapneet Singh picked up three wickets, but it wasn’t enough, as the Dragons chased down the target in 14.1 overs.

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Details:

Match: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Match 15, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, Saturday; 7:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The ball arrives nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line right from the start. Spinners come into play late on.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 24 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Salem Spartans

Amit Sathvik (wk), Akash Sumra, Maan Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, R Kavin, S Abishiek, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Rajendran Karthikeyan

Siechem Madurai Panthers

S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), K Deeban Lingesh, Washington Sundar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sudhan Kandepan, Swapnil Singh, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh

Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling. The Spartans are coming off a loss in their last game, while the Panthers are yet to win a single game. The Spartans will start as the favourites against the out-of-form Panthers.

The Spartans look strong compared to the Panthers and should come out on top.

Prediction: Salem Spartans to win

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

